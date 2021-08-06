'India Needs to Expand Exports': PM Modi's Four Key Tips to Indian Missions Abroad

As the world gets smaller in the face of physical, financial and technical connectivity, India needs to expand its exports, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The PM was addressing Indian Missions abroad on ‘Local Goes Global - Make in India for the World.’

“Today the world is getting smaller and smaller every day due to physical, technological and financial connectivity. In such a situation, new possibilities are being created around the world for the expansion of our exports," Modi said.

According to the Prime Minister, this was not only the time to celebrate the country’s independence, but also an “opportunity to build a clear vision and roadmap for future India".

Espousing an increase in exports, the PM said India needs to create global champions in every sector. “At present our exports are about 20 percent of GDP. Considering the size of our economy, our potential, the base of our manufacturing and service industry, it has the potential to grow a lot," he said.

Modi said India’s exporters doing business in different countries of the world knew very well the impact of “stability", adding that the decision taken by India to get rid of retrospective taxation showed the country’s commitment, and consistency in policies.

Modi said four factors are very important for increasing exports. “First - manufacturing has increased manifold in the country. Second - the problems of transport, logistics should be removed. Third - the government should walk shoulder to shoulder with the exporters. And fourth, which is related to today’s event, is the international market for Indian products," he said.

The PM said India must ensure that it receives access according to international demand. “This will help our businesses to scale up and grow. Our industries need to move towards best technology, focus on innovation and increase share in Research and Development," he said.

Modi added that domestic mobile phone manufacturing had brought down imports from $8 billion to $2 billion, and had boosted exports from $0.3 billion to $3 billion.

“This is the time for us to establish a new identity of quality and reliability. We have to try that there is a natural demand for high value-added products of India in every nook and corner of the world," he said.

