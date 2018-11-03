English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi's 'Forceful Campaign' Helped India Escape US Sanctions on Iran Oil, Says Dharmendra Pradhan
The United States said on Friday it will temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian oil when it re-imposes sanctions on Monday to try to force Iran to curb its nuclear, missile and regional activities. It did not name the countries which would benefit.
File Photo of Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: India and other leading oil buyers will benefit from the waiver the United States has granted them from Iran sanctions, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.
Pradhan said it won the waiver largely due to a 'forceful campaign' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government had been vocal at international forums about rising oil prices and its impact on the economy.
"In the current geopolitically challenging scenario, India has managed to convince international leaders," Pradhan told reporters in New Delhi.
Having abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, US President Donald Trump is trying to cripple Iran's oil-dependent economy and force Tehran to quash not only its nuclear ambitions and its ballistic missile programme but its support for militant proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East.
China, India, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Japan have been top importers of Iran's oil, while Taiwan occasionally buys cargoes of Iranian crude but is not a major buyer.
Further details of the United States' decision on Iran sanctions will be released on Monday.
