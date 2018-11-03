GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PM Modi's 'Forceful Campaign' Helped India Escape US Sanctions on Iran Oil, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

The United States said on Friday it will temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian oil when it re-imposes sanctions on Monday to try to force Iran to curb its nuclear, missile and regional activities. It did not name the countries which would benefit.

Reuters

Updated:November 3, 2018, 10:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Modi's 'Forceful Campaign' Helped India Escape US Sanctions on Iran Oil, Says Dharmendra Pradhan
File Photo of Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: India and other leading oil buyers will benefit from the waiver the United States has granted them from Iran sanctions, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

The United States said on Friday it will temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian oil when it re-imposes sanctions on Monday to try to force Iran to curb its nuclear, missile and regional activities. It did not name the countries which would benefit.

Pradhan said it won the waiver largely due to a 'forceful campaign' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government had been vocal at international forums about rising oil prices and its impact on the economy.

"In the current geopolitically challenging scenario, India has managed to convince international leaders," Pradhan told reporters in New Delhi.

Having abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, US President Donald Trump is trying to cripple Iran's oil-dependent economy and force Tehran to quash not only its nuclear ambitions and its ballistic missile programme but its support for militant proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East.

China, India, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Japan have been top importers of Iran's oil, while Taiwan occasionally buys cargoes of Iranian crude but is not a major buyer.

Further details of the United States' decision on Iran sanctions will be released on Monday.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,011.65 +579.68 ( +1.68%)

NIFTY 50

10,553.00 +172.55 ( +1.66%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,074.90 1.77
HDFC Bank 1,949.45 1.95
Maruti Suzuki 7,135.45 6.31
Yes Bank 209.10 2.47
Coal India 261.55 0.17
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ABB India 1,314.35 -0.33
Reliance 1,074.25 1.64
HDFC Bank 1,946.90 1.87
ICICI Bank 354.30 0.25
Maruti Suzuki 7,136.80 6.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 302.35 6.67
Maruti Suzuki 7,135.45 6.31
Vedanta 225.90 6.16
Tata Motors 190.30 6.05
IndusInd Bank 1,541.80 5.32
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,136.80 6.37
Tata Motors 190.00 6.29
Vedanta 225.75 6.04
IndusInd Bank 1,542.45 5.29
Adani Ports 333.50 4.46
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 690.90 -4.13
Wipro 318.40 -3.41
Dr Reddys Labs 2,423.25 -1.56
Bajaj Finance 2,383.30 -1.44
Cipla 607.10 -1.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 319.10 -3.29
TCS 1,909.80 -1.28
Infosys 662.05 -0.65
SBI 285.45 -0.09
Sun Pharma 571.40 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...