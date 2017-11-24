GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

India Passing Through Fast Formalisation of Economy: Jaitley

Speaking at a State Bank of India (SBI) event here, he said India is seeing "the replacement of a cash dominated economy with a more formal and digitised economy. One of the great changes will be the way India spends its money".

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2017, 10:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Passing Through Fast Formalisation of Economy: Jaitley
File image of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said India is at present passing through a stage that will in future be recognised as a phase of fast formalisation of the economy.

Speaking at a State Bank of India (SBI) event here, he said India is seeing "the replacement of a cash dominated economy with a more formal and digitised economy. One of the great changes will be the way India spends its money".

The move towards digitisation was expedited post demonetisation of higher denomination currency notes, he said.

"Today we are passing through a changing process for the Indian economy. Ten to twenty years later when the era is written about, it will be talked of as a phase with much faster formalisation of the economy," he said.

In the last one year, he said, money flow into insurance, mutual fund and IPOs has increased.

"Anonymous cash is becoming a greater part of the formal economy. It is important that we nudge people into how they spend their money," he said.

On SBI, he said the lender accounts for 20-25 per cent of all banking activity and is one of the largest banks in world after amalgamation with subsidiaries.

"It has managed to retain its performance as a highly professional institution," he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,673.25 +361.12 ( +1.02%)

NIFTY 50

10,693.70 +92.55 ( +0.87%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,279.65 8.42
HCL Tech 961.95 -4.99
Sun Pharma 411.25 -2.12
Yes Bank 166.20 -1.34
Reliance 1,133.80 0.90
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,282.25 8.53
Indiabulls Hsg 718.95 -1.80
Sun Pharma 411.30 -2.09
Yes Bank 166.10 -1.31
HCL Tech 961.55 -4.98
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,279.65 8.42
Bajaj Finserv 5,849.90 3.22
Adani Ports 373.45 2.61
Bajaj Auto 2,786.20 2.51
Bajaj Finance 2,486.35 2.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,282.25 8.53
Adani Ports 373.75 2.71
Bajaj Auto 2,779.75 2.23
Infosys 681.05 1.92
Asian Paints 1,317.00 1.69
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 961.95 -4.99
GAIL 334.70 -4.10
Indiabulls Hsg 716.85 -2.25
Sun Pharma 411.25 -2.12
Coal India 236.75 -1.60
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 411.30 -2.09
Coal India 236.80 -1.62
Yes Bank 166.10 -1.31
NTPC 137.85 -0.93
Tata Steel 507.90 -0.62
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...