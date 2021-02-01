News18 Logo

News18» News»Business»India Pays Its UN Regular Budget Assessment in Full with Payment of $24.12 Million
1-MIN READ

The United Nations Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US. (Image: REUTERS)

India joined an honour roll of 25 Member States that have fully paid their assessments to the world organisation so far this year.

India has paid its UN regular budget assessment in full with a payment of $24.12 million, joining an honour roll of 25 Member States that have fully paid their assessments to the world organisation so far this year.

India made the payment of $24.12 million on January 29. So far, 25 Member States have paid their regular budget assessments in full.

Paid in full! India joins the '2021 Honour Roll' list of Member States that have paid their UN regular budget assessments in full, India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted Monday.


