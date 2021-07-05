India Pesticides Makes Strong Debut on BSE, NSE; Shares Jump 24% on Listing Day

India Pesticides shares jumped as much as 24 per cent againt the issue price of Rs 296 on Monday, the listing day. It got listed at Rs 360, registering a gain of 21.62 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. The stock debuted at Rs 350 at the NSE, 18.24 per cent increase against the share price. The initial public offer of India Pesticides Limited was subscribed 29 times last month.

India Pesticides’ initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 800 crore opened for subscription from June 23-25. The issue included a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 700 crore by promoters and shareholders. The offer for sale consisted of shares worth Rs 281.4 crore by promoter Anand Swarup Agarwal, and Rs 418.6 crore by other selling shareholders.

India Pesticides is an R&D focused agrochemical technical company, which has growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. It is the only Indian manufacturer and amongst the top five companies globally for several technical products such as folpet and cynomoxanil, used to make fungicides that control fungal growth across a variety of crops. It saw a consistent revenue and profitability growth over the last three fiscals. The revenue from operations increased by 90.48 percent during FY19-FY21.

“India Pesticides listed strongly on the exchanges today with 21% premium at Rs 360/Share against its issue price of Rs 296/share. It had seen healthy overall subscription of 29x, given its presence in the fast growing agrochemical space," said Sneha Poddar, AVP, research, broking & distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"India Pesticides is the sole Indian manufacturer of five TECHNICALS and among the leading manufacturers globally for Captan, Folpet and Thiocarbamate Herbicide, in terms of production capacity. Global agro-chemicals market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR to USD86bn by 2024 and IPL is well placed to tap this opportunity. Technicals in India which is strongly driven by export led demand and contract manufacturing, is expected to grow at 8% CAGR. With China+1 strategy, it opens huge opportunity for Indian players like IPL. IPL plans to tap this opportunity by manufacturing complex off patented technicals, wherein 19 Technicals are expected to go off-patent between CY19-26 (opportunity of >USD4.2bn)," Poddar added.

“We like India Pesticides given its presence in fast growing agrochemical space, diversified product portfolio and robust financials. Expanding product portfolio, growing customer base and increasing wallet share of existing customers can help IPL maintain its growth momentum. It is reasonably valued at 30.8x FY21 P/E, vis-à-vis peers, while it enjoys higher RoE of 36%,” she further mentioned.

