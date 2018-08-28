English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India Picks China Over US, Prepares List of Export Goods: Report
India has identified more than 40 products, including fresh grapes, cotton linters, flue-cured tobacco and alloy steel seamless boiler, where it’s in a position of advantage to replace or capture U.S. trade market share with China.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: India has drawn a list of goods it can export to China, replacing U.S. exports that have become costlier in light of the trade spat between the world’s two biggest economies, according to a news report.
India has identified more than 40 products, including fresh grapes, cotton linters, flue-cured tobacco and alloy steel seamless boiler, where it’s in a position of advantage to replace or capture U.S. trade market share with China, a person told Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity.
Boosting exports will help India reduce a $63 billion trade deficit it runs with China, which is also New Delhi’s largest commercial partner.
A study found that India is strong in its capability to export about 20 products such as frozen bovine meat and almonds, but it faces market-access issues in China.
China recently started purchasing soybean from Brazil after slapping a 25 percent tariff on the oilseed’s shipments from the U.S. as the trade tensions between the two nations intensified.
Meetings between Chinese and U.S. officials last week made little headway, setting the stage for the U.S. to push ahead with the next round of tariffs on up to USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
The Indian study shows at least 80 more items have potential for exports to China. The government has instructed its departments and industry bodies to work out strategies to ramp up production in sectors where India has a clear advantage.
The commerce ministry has asked the embassy in China to be an enabler, while offering business-to-business meetings for Indian exporters interested in that market, the person said.
Also Watch
India has identified more than 40 products, including fresh grapes, cotton linters, flue-cured tobacco and alloy steel seamless boiler, where it’s in a position of advantage to replace or capture U.S. trade market share with China, a person told Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity.
Boosting exports will help India reduce a $63 billion trade deficit it runs with China, which is also New Delhi’s largest commercial partner.
A study found that India is strong in its capability to export about 20 products such as frozen bovine meat and almonds, but it faces market-access issues in China.
China recently started purchasing soybean from Brazil after slapping a 25 percent tariff on the oilseed’s shipments from the U.S. as the trade tensions between the two nations intensified.
Meetings between Chinese and U.S. officials last week made little headway, setting the stage for the U.S. to push ahead with the next round of tariffs on up to USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
The Indian study shows at least 80 more items have potential for exports to China. The government has instructed its departments and industry bodies to work out strategies to ramp up production in sectors where India has a clear advantage.
The commerce ministry has asked the embassy in China to be an enabler, while offering business-to-business meetings for Indian exporters interested in that market, the person said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,319.00
|+27.50
|+2.13
|Yes Bank
|370.60
|-12.40
|-3.24
|Adani Enterpris
|229.70
|+17.85
|+8.43
|Jet Airways
|295.45
|+13.20
|+4.68
|Axis Bank
|660.05
|+9.85
|+1.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Enterpris
|229.20
|+17.50
|+8.27
|Reliance
|1,318.20
|+26.60
|+2.06
|Larsen
|1,355.80
|-0.35
|-0.03
|Jet Airways
|294.80
|+13.00
|+4.61
|Yes Bank
|371.35
|-11.75
|-3.07
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|239.00
|+8.75
|+3.80
|Adani Ports
|386.95
|+8.30
|+2.19
|Reliance
|1,319.00
|+27.50
|+2.13
|Vedanta
|230.30
|+4.80
|+2.13
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,427.95
|+182.70
|+1.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|387.30
|+8.35
|+2.20
|Vedanta
|230.40
|+4.95
|+2.20
|Reliance
|1,318.20
|+26.60
|+2.06
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,408.00
|+158.65
|+1.72
|Axis Bank
|660.60
|+10.55
|+1.62
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|364.25
|-19.10
|-4.98
|Yes Bank
|370.60
|-12.40
|-3.24
|HPCL
|256.90
|-5.15
|-1.97
|Cipla
|648.30
|-11.30
|-1.71
|HUL
|1,771.20
|-21.10
|-1.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|371.35
|-11.75
|-3.07
|SBI
|304.95
|-3.30
|-1.07
|HUL
|1,773.00
|-18.65
|-1.04
|ONGC
|174.55
|-1.65
|-0.94
|IndusInd Bank
|1,933.40
|-14.95
|-0.77
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Open: Serena Williams Gets Warm Welcome and Win in Flushing Meadows Return
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
- Remember the Dancing Uncle? He's Back With Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic 'Julie Julie'
- Asian Games: Men's Team Stuns Japan, Assures India of Historic TT Medal
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...