English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Pitches for Rating Upgrade With S&P, Cites Macro Stability
The officials explained to S&P that debt-to-GDP ratio is a long term consideration and should not be immediate concern for rating upgrade, an official said.
A file photo of the ministry of finance, New Delhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: India on Thursday pitched for ratings upgrade with S&P as the US-based agency discussed macro economic situation with the Finance Ministry here against the backdrop of depreciating rupee and widening current account deficit (CAD), according to an official.
Rising oil prices, their impact on government finances and increasing GST collections figured in the discussions between the Finance Ministry officials, led by Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, and representatives of the global credit ratings firm.
We have asked S&P for a rating upgrade citing macro economic stability of the country, the official said.
The officials explained to S&P that debt-to-GDP ratio is a long term consideration and should not be immediate concern for rating upgrade, he said.
Credit rating agencies have been raising red flag over high debt to GDP ratio of India. Currently, the ratio stands at around 68.5 per cent.
The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) committee headed by former revenue secretary N K Singh had suggested that the Centre and states' combined debt-to-GDP be brought down to 60 per cent by 2023.
India's position regarding rupee and CAD too was explained to S&P, the official said.
The rupee closed at a record low of 70.74 against the US dollar today. A depreciating rupee puts pressure on the CAD, which is the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange.
The government has budgeted fiscal deficit to be at 3.3 per cent of GDP in current fiscal ending March 2019. Fiscal deficit during April-June quarter of current fiscal had touched 68.7 per cent of Budget estimates.
Another US-based rating agency Moody's Investors Service had yesterday said there are risks to fiscal deficit breaching the 3.3 per cent budgeted for current fiscal as higher oil prices will add to short term fiscal pressures.
Moody's also expects the CAD to widen to 2.5 per cent of GDP in the fiscal year ending March 2019, from 1.5 per cent in fiscal 2018.
In November last year, S&P had ruled out any upgrade in India's sovereign rating through 2017 saying that it wants to see more efforts to lower government debt to below 60 per cent of GDP and that it did not expect revenues to rise enough to meaningfully lower the deficit over the medium term.
It maintained the lowest investment grade rating of BBB- with a stable outlook.
Another global agency Fitch had in April, 2018, retained India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with 'stable' outlook, saying that the country's medium-term growth potential is strong.
Moody's had, however, in November last year upped India's sovereign rating for the first time in over 13 years to Baa2' with a stable outlook, saying that growth prospects have improved with continued economic and institutional reforms.
Rising oil prices, their impact on government finances and increasing GST collections figured in the discussions between the Finance Ministry officials, led by Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, and representatives of the global credit ratings firm.
We have asked S&P for a rating upgrade citing macro economic stability of the country, the official said.
The officials explained to S&P that debt-to-GDP ratio is a long term consideration and should not be immediate concern for rating upgrade, he said.
Credit rating agencies have been raising red flag over high debt to GDP ratio of India. Currently, the ratio stands at around 68.5 per cent.
The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) committee headed by former revenue secretary N K Singh had suggested that the Centre and states' combined debt-to-GDP be brought down to 60 per cent by 2023.
India's position regarding rupee and CAD too was explained to S&P, the official said.
The rupee closed at a record low of 70.74 against the US dollar today. A depreciating rupee puts pressure on the CAD, which is the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange.
The government has budgeted fiscal deficit to be at 3.3 per cent of GDP in current fiscal ending March 2019. Fiscal deficit during April-June quarter of current fiscal had touched 68.7 per cent of Budget estimates.
Another US-based rating agency Moody's Investors Service had yesterday said there are risks to fiscal deficit breaching the 3.3 per cent budgeted for current fiscal as higher oil prices will add to short term fiscal pressures.
Moody's also expects the CAD to widen to 2.5 per cent of GDP in the fiscal year ending March 2019, from 1.5 per cent in fiscal 2018.
In November last year, S&P had ruled out any upgrade in India's sovereign rating through 2017 saying that it wants to see more efforts to lower government debt to below 60 per cent of GDP and that it did not expect revenues to rise enough to meaningfully lower the deficit over the medium term.
It maintained the lowest investment grade rating of BBB- with a stable outlook.
Another global agency Fitch had in April, 2018, retained India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with 'stable' outlook, saying that the country's medium-term growth potential is strong.
Moody's had, however, in November last year upped India's sovereign rating for the first time in over 13 years to Baa2' with a stable outlook, saying that growth prospects have improved with continued economic and institutional reforms.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Remembering Michael Jackson on His 60th Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
A Blind Son And His Father Struggle To Get Back To Normalcy
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Remembering Michael Jackson on His 60th Birth Anniversary
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 A Blind Son And His Father Struggle To Get Back To Normalcy
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,274.45
|-19.75
|-1.53
|HDFC Bank
|2,066.10
|-12.40
|-0.60
|JSW Steel
|397.90
|-1.10
|-0.28
|Yes Bank
|361.75
|-3.40
|-0.93
|Axis Bank
|649.75
|-7.15
|-1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,274.10
|-20.35
|-1.57
|Reliance Infra
|463.10
|+24.30
|+5.54
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,212.40
|-151.60
|-1.62
|JSW Steel
|397.25
|-1.75
|-0.44
|Tata Steel
|608.30
|+14.25
|+2.40
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|639.95
|+18.70
|+3.01
|Tata Steel
|608.35
|+14.15
|+2.38
|GAIL
|376.20
|+8.75
|+2.38
|UPL
|696.15
|+16.15
|+2.38
|ITC
|319.85
|+7.05
|+2.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|639.50
|+18.80
|+3.03
|Tata Steel
|608.30
|+14.25
|+2.40
|ITC
|319.20
|+6.50
|+2.08
|Bharti Airtel
|382.60
|+7.75
|+2.07
|NTPC
|169.20
|+3.20
|+1.93
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|27,602.15
|-586.60
|-2.08
|Bajaj Finance
|2,926.75
|-58.75
|-1.97
|HPCL
|253.05
|-4.65
|-1.80
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,205.80
|-162.30
|-1.73
|HCL Tech
|1,016.55
|-16.30
|-1.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,876.20
|-30.95
|-1.62
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,212.40
|-151.60
|-1.62
|Reliance
|1,274.10
|-20.35
|-1.57
|Asian Paints
|1,375.95
|-16.05
|-1.15
|Yes Bank
|361.90
|-4.10
|-1.12
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ghoul Not Holding a Finger Specifically at One Government: Director Patrick Graham
- The Kapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season, Confirms Troubled Comedian
- Updated Google 'Wear' OS Coming With Easy Swipe Feature
- Asian Games: Ghost of Guangzhou Lingers on as India Lose to Malaysia in Shoot-out
- Apple A12 Chip With 7nm Architecture Expected to be More Power Efficient
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...