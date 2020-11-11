News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

India Planning Around $20 Billion of New Stimulus to Pull Economy Out of Contraction: Report

File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The cabinet approved a proposal on Wednesday to provide production-linked incentives of about $27 billion over five years to manufacturers in 10 sectors.

India is planning to announce a fresh round of stimulus worth about $20 billion this week to pull the economy out of its worst contraction, government officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top officials will finalise the plan on Thursday, said the sources, who asked not to be named.

The cabinet approved a proposal on Wednesday to provide production-linked incentives of about $27 billion over five years to manufacturers in 10 sectors.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...