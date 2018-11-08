English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Plans to Export Two Million Tonnes of Sugar to China from Early 2019: Government
India produced a record 32.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2017-18 marketing year and the output is estimated to be around same level or slightly lower in the current marketing year.
A Kashmiri labourer prepares to carry a sack containing sugar inside a government warehouse in Srinagar. (Photo: REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: After a decade, India will next year resume exporting raw sugar to China as it eyes overseas markets to shed surplus stocks that have muted prices and created financial distress in mills.
India plans to export 2 million tonnes of sugar to China to cut trade deficit with the neighbouring country, a government statement said.
"Export of raw sugar from India to China will begin early next year. A contract for exporting 15,000 tonnes of raw sugar has been entered to by the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) and COFCO, a Government of China run public sector company," the commerce ministry said in the statement.
India plans to export 2 million tonnes of raw sugar to China beginning from next year, it added.
"Raw sugar is the second product after non-basmati rice that China will import from India. It is a move to reduce the USD 60 billion trade deficit that China has with India," the statement said.
India's export to China in 2017-18 amounted to USD 33 billion, while imports from China stood at USD 76.2 billion.
India produced a record 32.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2017-18 marketing year and the output is estimated to be around same level or slightly lower in the current marketing year. The annual domestic demand is around 26 million tonnes. The country also has an opening stock of 10 million tonnes at the start of the current marketing year that started last month.
To liquidate surplus stock, Indian government has asked sugar mills to mandatory export 5 million tonnes in 2018-19 and is even announced some financial assistance to facilitate outward shipments.
The government is also negotiating with many countries, including China and Indonesia, to boost exports.
China's sugar production is around 10.5 million tonnes as against its annual demand of 15 million tonnes. The neighbouring country imports sugar to meet its domestic demand as well as to build buffer stocks. It issues quota, twice a year, to traders to import sugar from world market.
"Indian sugar is also of a high quality and is Dextran free because of the minimum time taken from cut to crush. India is in a position to become a regular and dependable exporter of high quality sugar in significant volumes to China," the ministry said.
To bail out the cash-starved sugar industry, the government had in June announced financial package of Rs 8,500 crore to the sector, mainly to boost ethanol capacity.
Later, in September, it approved Rs 5,500 crore package that included production assistance to cane growers and transport subsidy to mills for export up to 5 million tonnes in 2018-19 marketing year.
Under its 'comprehensive policy to deal with excess sugar production in the country', the government approved increase in the production assistance paid to growers to Rs 13.88 per quintal for the 2018-19 marketing year from Rs 5.50 per quintal this year in order to offset the cost of sugarcane to sugar mills.
With low global prices, it also approved export of 5 million tonnes of sugar under the Minimum Indicative Export Quota (MIEQ) during 2018-19 by compensating expenses towards internal transport, freight, handling and other charges.
A transport subsidy of Rs 1,000 per tonne for the mills located within 100 km from ports, Rs 2,500 per tonne for mill located beyond 100 km from the port in coastal states and Rs 3,000 tonnes per tonne for mill located in other than coastal states has been announced.
Besides these financial packages, the government has taken other measures in the last one year such as doubling of import duty on sugar to 100 per cent and scrapping of export duty on it. Minimum selling price of the sweetener has been fixed at Rs 29 per kg.
India plans to export 2 million tonnes of sugar to China to cut trade deficit with the neighbouring country, a government statement said.
"Export of raw sugar from India to China will begin early next year. A contract for exporting 15,000 tonnes of raw sugar has been entered to by the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) and COFCO, a Government of China run public sector company," the commerce ministry said in the statement.
India plans to export 2 million tonnes of raw sugar to China beginning from next year, it added.
"Raw sugar is the second product after non-basmati rice that China will import from India. It is a move to reduce the USD 60 billion trade deficit that China has with India," the statement said.
India's export to China in 2017-18 amounted to USD 33 billion, while imports from China stood at USD 76.2 billion.
India produced a record 32.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2017-18 marketing year and the output is estimated to be around same level or slightly lower in the current marketing year. The annual domestic demand is around 26 million tonnes. The country also has an opening stock of 10 million tonnes at the start of the current marketing year that started last month.
To liquidate surplus stock, Indian government has asked sugar mills to mandatory export 5 million tonnes in 2018-19 and is even announced some financial assistance to facilitate outward shipments.
The government is also negotiating with many countries, including China and Indonesia, to boost exports.
China's sugar production is around 10.5 million tonnes as against its annual demand of 15 million tonnes. The neighbouring country imports sugar to meet its domestic demand as well as to build buffer stocks. It issues quota, twice a year, to traders to import sugar from world market.
"Indian sugar is also of a high quality and is Dextran free because of the minimum time taken from cut to crush. India is in a position to become a regular and dependable exporter of high quality sugar in significant volumes to China," the ministry said.
To bail out the cash-starved sugar industry, the government had in June announced financial package of Rs 8,500 crore to the sector, mainly to boost ethanol capacity.
Later, in September, it approved Rs 5,500 crore package that included production assistance to cane growers and transport subsidy to mills for export up to 5 million tonnes in 2018-19 marketing year.
Under its 'comprehensive policy to deal with excess sugar production in the country', the government approved increase in the production assistance paid to growers to Rs 13.88 per quintal for the 2018-19 marketing year from Rs 5.50 per quintal this year in order to offset the cost of sugarcane to sugar mills.
With low global prices, it also approved export of 5 million tonnes of sugar under the Minimum Indicative Export Quota (MIEQ) during 2018-19 by compensating expenses towards internal transport, freight, handling and other charges.
A transport subsidy of Rs 1,000 per tonne for the mills located within 100 km from ports, Rs 2,500 per tonne for mill located beyond 100 km from the port in coastal states and Rs 3,000 tonnes per tonne for mill located in other than coastal states has been announced.
Besides these financial packages, the government has taken other measures in the last one year such as doubling of import duty on sugar to 100 per cent and scrapping of export duty on it. Minimum selling price of the sweetener has been fixed at Rs 29 per kg.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words On Demonetization's Second Anniversary
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Right To Breathe|Delhiites, Don't Crib! You Deserve Toxic Smog
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Historic Events Of India Through The Lens Of Praveen Jain
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Hashimpura Verdict: A 31 Year-Long Wait For Justice
War Of Words On Demonetization's Second Anniversary
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Right To Breathe|Delhiites, Don't Crib! You Deserve Toxic Smog
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Historic Events Of India Through The Lens Of Praveen Jain
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Hashimpura Verdict: A 31 Year-Long Wait For Justice
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,104.80
|-0.53
|Yes Bank
|225.10
|4.24
|Axis Bank
|612.35
|0.91
|HDFC
|1,826.00
|0.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,269.25
|1.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|284.10
|-0.89
|Yes Bank
|224.95
|4.14
|Adani Ports
|333.30
|2.05
|Divis Labs
|1,542.45
|2.95
|Infibeam Avenue
|56.40
|13.25
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|240.00
|4.53
|Yes Bank
|225.10
|4.24
|Asian Paints
|1,299.70
|3.90
|Sun Pharma
|599.95
|3.03
|Adani Ports
|333.75
|2.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|224.95
|4.14
|Asian Paints
|1,300.05
|3.93
|Sun Pharma
|599.15
|2.88
|Adani Ports
|333.30
|2.05
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,259.15
|1.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|237.80
|-2.56
|Infosys
|659.55
|-2.36
|Bharti Airtel
|299.35
|-2.25
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,405.50
|-1.93
|Wipro
|319.15
|-1.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|298.70
|-2.37
|Infosys
|661.10
|-2.20
|Wipro
|320.00
|-1.66
|Tata Steel
|572.40
|-1.39
|TCS
|1,918.50
|-1.25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- Tiger Woods Expects Strong Field for Hero Challenge
- Delhi Pollution - All the Electric-Hybrid Cars You Can Buy in India: Mahindra, Tata and More
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
- Fantastic Beasts Actor Ezra Miller Shares #MeToo Story: They Gave Me Wine, I Was Underage
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...