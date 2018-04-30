GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India Projected to be 2nd Fastest Growing Nation for Passenger Traffic: ACI

The AIC, a global trade body representing airports across the globe, has put Vietnam at the top position with a 8.5 per cent growth rate, followed by India at 7.5 per cent and Iran at 7.3 per cent.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2018, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Projected to be 2nd Fastest Growing Nation for Passenger Traffic: ACI
File photo of the Mumbai airport. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India has been projected to be the second fastest growing country in the world for passenger traffic by the Airports Council International (ACI) in its traffic forecasts between 2017-40.

The AIC, a global trade body representing airports across the globe, has put Vietnam at the top position with a 8.5 per cent growth rate, followed by India at 7.5 per cent and Iran at 7.3 per cent. China has been placed at the 8th position with 5.9 per cent growth rate.

In its forecasts, the AIC said by 2022, passenger traffic in emerging economies like India would surpass advanced economies. By 2040, international passenger traffic would attain parity with domestic traffic, meaning more and more number of people would travel off shore with heightened economic activities, it said.

By 2022, passenger traffic in emerging economies would touch 5.4 billion, slightly ahead of advanced economies at 5.3 billion.

The Asia-Pacific region would continue to show a healthy growth rate and between 2017-40, the passenger traffic growth rate would be 38.8 per cent, the fastest in the world. The growth in Europe would be 26 per cent and 8.4 per cent in North America, indicating that Asia-Pacific region would shape the future of the global aviation industry.

Describing the middle east at the aviation bridge', the AIC said the strong growth in the region was because of its strategic location and liberalised market. This had enabled the region to be developed into an international hub, connecting long haul flights from east and west, north and south.

Earlier, in its report, AIC had said that India was poised to be one of the largest aviation markets in the world in the years to come and it placed the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi among the top twenty busiest airports in the world, putting it at the 16th position.

Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai were also ranked among the fastest growing airports in the world with an year-over-year growth of 26.9 per cent, 19.6 per cent, 12.9 per cent and 10.5 per cent, respectively during 2017, the ACI said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,160.36 +190.66 ( +0.55%)

Nifty 50

10,739.35 +47.05 ( +0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 144.50 -33.30 -18.73
Yes Bank 362.00 +13.10 +3.75
Axis Bank 517.30 -21.90 -4.06
Reliance 963.30 -33.00 -3.31
Dewan Housing 641.00 +6.50 +1.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 145.00 -32.90 -18.49
Tata Comm 621.95 +1.25 +0.20
Bharti Infratel 313.55 -8.30 -2.58
Bombay Dyeing 310.35 +20.25 +6.98
Reliance 963.10 -31.65 -3.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 362.00 +13.10 +3.75
HUL 1,508.90 +34.95 +2.37
TCS 3,532.10 +80.15 +2.32
Kotak Mahindra 1,211.10 +22.35 +1.88
Asian Paints 1,201.70 +20.10 +1.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 362.05 +13.60 +3.90
HUL 1,509.05 +34.50 +2.34
TCS 3,531.40 +76.60 +2.22
Kotak Mahindra 1,210.35 +21.80 +1.83
Larsen 1,400.60 +23.80 +1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 517.30 -21.90 -4.06
Reliance 963.30 -33.00 -3.31
UPL 729.85 -24.50 -3.25
Bharti Infratel 313.10 -7.15 -2.23
GAIL 325.10 -5.70 -1.72
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 518.05 -20.85 -3.87
Reliance 963.10 -31.65 -3.18
ICICI Bank 284.45 -3.60 -1.25
Coal India 283.85 -1.70 -0.60
ONGC 180.50 -0.25 -0.14
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You