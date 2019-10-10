Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

India Pursues China-led RCEP Trade Deal Despite RSS Opposition

Negotiators for the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) are in the Thai capital Bangkok this week for talks aimed at finalising the giant free trade zone by the end of the year.

Reuters

Updated:October 10, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Pursues China-led RCEP Trade Deal Despite RSS Opposition
In this file photo, labourers push a handcart loaded with sacks of sugar at a wholesale market in Kolkata on April 26, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: India is pressing ahead with talks to join a China-led free trade pact, officials said on Thursday, despite some domestic producers' concerns that the country could be flooded with cheaper Chinese imports.

Negotiators for the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) are in the Thai capital Bangkok this week for talks aimed at finalising the giant free trade zone by the end of the year.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will join Indian delegates on the weekend for direct talks with his counterparts from China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

India will be looking for safeguards to be built into the proposed pact to prevent a sudden surge in imports, the trade ministry said in a statement.

Goyal has been holding talks to allay fears of a flood of Chinese imports if New Delhi joins the agreement, the ministry said.

"The focus and emphasis of the meetings chaired by the Commerce and Industry Minister was on putting in place appropriate safeguards including auto-trigger mechanism against sudden surge in imports from RCEP countries," it said in a statement.

India has reached an agreement in principle with other countries to include a safeguard mechanism that would trigger duties if goods are deemed to have been dumped from a partner country, a source with knowledge of the negotiations said.

Indian producers fear cutting tariffs on dairy and other produce would open the door to cheap Chinese imports and threaten an agriculture sector that supports most of India's 1.3 billion people.

A political ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has joined opponents of the free trade pact.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) called on Friday for a nationwide campaign against the deal, saying any change in tariffs would cripple factories and farms at a time of slowing economic growth.

"RCEP shackles the hands of the government to take the required policy measures to strengthen manufacturing and agriculture," said RSS economic leader Ashwani Mahajan.

Proponents of the deal say it's better for Indian agriculture to be in the trade zone than out.

"It would be better for India to have an open approach where agriculture can compete globally rather than adopt a conservative approach," said A. K. Gupta, director of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, which falls under the commerce ministry.

The RCEP includes the 10 members of the ASEAN grouping of Southeast Asian nations and six Asia-Pacific countries -- China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Aside from agriculture products, critics say cheaper Chinese mobile phones, steel, engineering goods and toys could also flood the Indian market.

Government officials say the treaty would enable Indian industry to join global supply chains for high-end goods such as electronics and engineering. Greater access to overseas markets would help offset an economic slowdown at home, they say.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,234.55 -78.75 ( -0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,362.75 2.87
Bharti Airtel 377.25 4.97
IndusInd Bank 1,228.50 -6.12
Indiabulls Hsg 195.35 -18.54
SBI 254.15 -2.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 195.00 -18.85
Reliance 1,362.40 2.76
IndusInd Bank 1,228.95 -6.15
Bharti Airtel 377.40 5.05
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 377.25 4.97
Grasim 696.60 3.91
Reliance 1,362.75 2.87
HCL Tech 1,063.50 1.18
HUL 1,968.75 1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 377.40 5.05
Reliance 1,362.40 2.76
HCL Tech 1,063.50 1.20
HUL 1,979.50 1.65
Sun Pharma 386.15 0.68
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,228.50 -6.12
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.32
GAIL 127.35 -3.60
Tata Motors 116.80 -3.39
Vedanta 141.15 -3.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,228.95 -6.15
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.21
Tata Motors 116.90 -3.27
Vedanta 141.35 -3.02
ICICI Bank 423.70 -2.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram