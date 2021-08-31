India Q1 GDP FY22: Economy Grows at 20.1% in June Quarter on Low Base Effect

Indian economy has clocked a record double-digit growth in the June quarter. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 20.1 per cent in the first quarter of FY22. However, it must be noted that this record growth was in comparison against the April-June quarter of 2020 when the economy contracted 24.4 per cent.

India’s GDP in April-June quarter was in line with the predictions by the analysts and rating agencies. As many as 41 economists by Reuters said that India’s GDP was expected to rise 20 percent in April-June 2021. Reserve Bank of India earlier predicted that India’s GDP would grow by 21.4 per cent.

India’s GDP at constant prices was estimated at Rs 32.38 lakh crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 26.95 lakh crore in Q1 of 2020-21. The real gross value added for Q1 rose by 18.8 per cent, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on August 31.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here