India Raises Concerns over Rising Oil Prices with Saudi Arabia
Global oil prices rose sharply on fears of a US military attack on Iran that would disrupt flows from the Middle East, which provides more than a fifth of the world's oil output.
File photo of Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: REUTERS)
New Delhi: Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan expressed concerns about rising crude oil prices to his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Khalid al-Falih, on Friday amid worsening US-Iranian tensions, a government statement said.
Pradhan told Falih by telephone that he wanted Saudi Arabia to play an active role within OPEC and OPEC+ to keep oil prices at a reasonable level.
