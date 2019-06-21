India Raises Concerns over Rising Oil Prices with Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan expressed concerns about rising crude oil prices to his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Khalid al-Falih, on Friday amid worsening US-Iranian tensions, a government statement said.

Global oil prices rose sharply on fears of a US military attack on Iran that would disrupt flows from the Middle East, which provides more than a fifth of the world's oil output.

Pradhan told Falih by telephone that he wanted Saudi Arabia to play an active role within OPEC and OPEC+ to keep oil prices at a reasonable level.