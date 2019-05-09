Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India Ratings Downgrades Yes Bank with Negative Outlook

Yes bank had also reported its maiden loss of over Rs 1,506 crore in the March 2019 quarter, driven by a near 10-fold spike in provisions.

-- | PTI

Updated:May 9, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Ratings Downgrades Yes Bank with Negative Outlook
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Days after Icra downgraded Yes Bank, India Ratings has also lowered the lender's long-term ratings on concerns of some of its loan exposure turning into bad loans.

India Ratings has downgraded the bank's long-term rating to 'IND AA-' with negative outlook, while reaffirming short-term rating, Yes Bank said in a late-evening filing on Wednesday.

Last week, Icra downgraded the long-term ratings of the lender. Accordingly, six instruments with a total borrowing of over Rs 33,000 crore were also downgraded.

The bank had also reported its maiden loss of over Rs 1,506 crore in the March 2019 quarter, driven by a near 10-fold spike in provisions.

According to India Ratings, the downgrade reflects the quick credit migration (to sub-investment grade) in the bank's certain group exposures.

"Some of these assets to slip into the non-performing category; the need to provide beyond Rs 2,100 crore of contingent provisions in FY19 and credit cost guidance of 1.25 per cent for FY20 in the event of inadequate or delayed resolution of these assets could keep the operating buffers and capital buffers under further pressure in the 15-20 per cent growth scenario," it said.

The negative outlook reflects the downside risks to the agency's estimates of profitability and capital buffers that could emanate from substantial delays in the resolution of certain stressed assets, it said.

The rating agency downgraded three instruments, including Rs 11,000 crore Tier-II bonds and additional Tier-I bonds worth Rs 11,100 crore.

The rating level factors in the bank's fourth-largest position in the private banking sector and appointment of a new chief executive officer with the stated strategy of focusing on multiple granular income streams and assets and liabilities that could take one-two years to show meaningful traction, it said.

The ratings also factor in the bank's significantly lower capital buffers, limited ability to raise substantial equity capital, it is relatively high proportion of bulk funding and asset-liability tenor mismatches compared to larger private sectors peers, it said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,551.08 -238.05 ( -0.63%)

NIFTY 50

11,299.60 -59.85 ( -0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,255.90 -3.35
Yes Bank 170.80 6.25
Zee Entertain 356.50 7.51
ICICI Bank 381.50 -0.18
Kotak Mahindra 1,391.70 -0.75
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,255.00 -3.42
Yes Bank 171.00 6.38
Zee Entertain 356.35 6.92
Jet Airways 145.05 10.35
Infosys 719.90 0.25
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 356.50 7.51
Yes Bank 170.80 6.25
Bajaj Finance 2,976.45 1.89
Bajaj Finserv 7,465.00 1.62
Hero Motocorp 2,554.00 2.17
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 171.00 6.38
Bajaj Finance 2,972.75 1.74
Hero Motocorp 2,533.40 1.31
HUL 1,698.10 0.79
TCS 2,167.00 0.67
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,255.90 -3.35
BPCL 367.65 -3.20
Bharti Airtel 314.85 -2.97
Coal India 242.00 -2.85
Asian Paints 1,350.00 -2.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,255.00 -3.42
Coal India 242.20 -2.69
Bharti Airtel 315.40 -2.58
Asian Paints 1,350.40 -2.68
NTPC 128.10 -2.21
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram