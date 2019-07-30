India Received Highest-Ever FDI Worth $ 64.37 Billion in FY19
According to the Annual Report DPIIT, foreign direct investments (FDI) worth USD 286 billion were received in the country in past five years.
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: India received the highest-ever FDI inflow of USD 64.37 billion during the fiscal ended March 2019, said a government report.
According to the Annual Report 2018-19 of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), foreign direct investments (FDI) worth USD 286 billion were received in the country in past five years.
"In the current financial year (2018-19), the country registered highest ever FDI inflow of USD 64.37 billion," the report said.
Highlighting the importance of FDI, it said the foreign inflows bring in resources, the latest technology and best practices to push economic growth on to a higher trajectory.
The DPIIT under the commerce and industry ministry further said path-breaking reform measures undertaken during the last financial year have resulted in India surpassing the FDI received in 2016-17 and registering an inflow of USD 60.98 billion during 2017-18, a new all-time high.
The FDI inflows was USD 45.14 billion during 2014-15 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government assumed power. The inflows were USD 55.55 billion in the following year.
Besides, the DPIIT said an action plan for promotion of Indian 'geographical indications' (GIs) has been prepared. This can help supplement the incomes of our farmers, weavers, artisans and craftsmen. A logo and tagline for all Indian GIs has been prepared through crowd-sourcing.
The government regularly reviews the FDI policy, with a view to make it more investor-friendly.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|523.90
|-6.40
|IndusInd Bank
|1,337.30
|-6.63
|Reliance
|1,180.90
|-2.48
|Yes Bank
|86.05
|-9.18
|ICICI Bank
|425.35
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|640.30
|-0.93
|Indiabulls Hsg
|524.05
|-6.25
|Yes Bank
|86.10
|-9.13
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,507.35
|-0.91
|SpiceJet
|144.70
|2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|345.75
|3.35
|TCS
|2,179.15
|2.31
|HCL Tech
|1,023.60
|0.80
|ITC
|268.90
|0.43
|HUL
|1,719.90
|0.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|345.60
|3.19
|TCS
|2,179.00
|2.32
|HCL Tech
|1,023.85
|0.83
|ITC
|269.00
|0.49
|HDFC Bank
|2,253.35
|0.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|86.05
|-9.18
|IndusInd Bank
|1,337.30
|-6.63
|Indiabulls Hsg
|523.90
|-6.40
|Hero Motocorp
|2,258.80
|-6.06
|Sun Pharma
|410.35
|-4.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|86.10
|-9.13
|IndusInd Bank
|1,336.90
|-6.66
|Hero Motocorp
|2,259.35
|-6.01
|Sun Pharma
|410.50
|-4.79
|SBI
|327.50
|-4.70
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Remembers Late Boyfriend After Attending Friend's Wedding
- Romanian Bowler's Weird Action in European Cricket League Leaves Social Media in Splits
- With Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut Has Again Demonstrated Her Terrific Script Sense
- Manjrekar 'Respectfully' Disagrees With Gavaskar's Comments on Kohli & Selectors
- Truecaller Bug Reportedly Signed-up Indians for UPI Account With ICICI Bank