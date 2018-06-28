English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India Seeks Bids From Consultants For State Insurance Firms' Merger
In February, the finance minister in his annual budget announced the plan to merge National Insurance Co Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd and United India Insurance Co Ltd.
Mumbai: Three Indian state-owned non-life insurance companies, which the government plans to merge into a single company, sought interest on Thursday from consultants to advice them on the deal, according to a public notice.
The companies are not publicly traded.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
