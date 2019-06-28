Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
4-min read

India Seeks Swiss Tax Department's Assistance in Probe Against 6 Essar Firms

Kickstarting the information exchange process, the Federal Tax Administration of Switzerland has issued gazette notifications for the six companies, giving them an opportunity to appeal against India's assistance request as per the Swiss laws.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Seeks Swiss Tax Department's Assistance in Probe Against 6 Essar Firms
Representative Image
Loading...

New Delhi/Berne: India has sought Switzerland tax department's assistance in a probe against six companies of the Essar group, including those into steel and power businesses, according to official documents of the Alpine nation.

Kickstarting the information exchange process, the Federal Tax Administration of Switzerland has issued gazette notifications for the six companies, giving them an opportunity to appeal against India's assistance request as per the Swiss laws.

The six companies for which information has been sought by India are Essar Steel India Ltd, Essar Projects India Ltd, Essar Power Gujarat Ltd, Essar Power MP Ltd, Essar Power (Jharkhand) Ltd and Essar Bulk Terminal (Salaya) Ltd.

When contacted, an Essar group spokesperson said, "The Essar Companies referred to do not have any undisclosed account in Switzerland. Further, we have not received any query or notice from any Switzerland authority in this regard".

Separate but identical notifications have been issued for each of the six Essar companies in Switzerland's federal gazette dated June 18, giving them ten days to nominate a person in Switzerland to appeal against the 'administrative assistance' process.

It could not be ascertained whether any authorised person has already been nominated by the Essar group to communicate with the Swiss tax authority in Berne.

While the public notification has redacted details of the probe for which information has been sought by India, the 'administrative assistance' typically involves sharing of information, including about bank accounts and other financial dealings.

Under the mutual assistance pact between India and Switzerland on tax matters, any request for information needs to contain proper identification and address details of the entity under examination or investigation, as also necessary proof to support at least a prima facie case for tax-related or other wrongdoings.

The request needs to clearly mention the purpose for which information has been sought and the requesting country is supposed to have exhausted all the usual information gathering procedures provided in its local laws.

While these procedural requirements are intended to ensure that no fishing expeditions take place, "these requirements nevertheless need to be interpreted with a view not to frustrate effective exchange of information", as per the treaty.

Also, the requested information cannot be denied solely because it is held by a bank or any other institution and the Swiss tax authorities have the power to enforce disclosure of the information.

The treaty also provides that the provisions of the administrative procedure law in terms of rights of the concerned person or entity is reserved in the event of the exchange of information and a due process is followed to give an opportunity of appeal before transmitting the information to the requesting country.

However, this provision should not prevent or unduly delay the effective exchange of information.

The federal gazette dated June 18 also contains notifications regarding two Indian individuals — Mahesh Tikamdas Tharani and Savani Vijay Kanaiyalal.

In the last few weeks, such notifications have been issued for more than 50 Indian nationals, including those facing investigations by Indian authorities such as the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate and those whose names figured in the leaked HSBC and Panama lists.

These individuals largely include businessmen associated with companies in sectors ranging from real estate, financial services, technology and telecom to paints, home decoration, textiles, engineering goods, gems and jewellery, officials involved in the process of mutual administrative assistance between the two countries said.

Switzerland has been striving hard for the past few years to shed a long-standing perception of it being a safe haven for black money, while the issue has been a politically sensitive one in India as well.

When the Modi government first came to power in 2014, it had termed the crackdown on the black money, including those allegedly parked in Swiss banks, as a key focus area. Since then, the two countries have strengthened their mutual assistance, including by signing the global automatic exchange of information framework.

The economic considerations for boosting bilateral business ties have further helped increase the cooperation in this area.

While details of more than 100 Indians nationals have been shared in the past one year by the Swiss government with the Indian authorities, there is a high chance that a large majority of the cases currently under scrutiny would result in the administrative assistance being provided in the coming months, officials said.

Under the Swiss laws, foreign clients of Swiss banks are given an opportunity to appeal against proposed sharing of their details within 30 days (after a ten-day period to nominate an authorised person).

Indian nationals have figured along these gazette notifications virtually every week since beginning of this year. However, in many cases their full names have been redacted to maintain secrecy and only a few details such as their initials, date of birth and the nationality have been made public.

The names that have been made public in recent weeks include Krishna Bhagwan Ramchand, Potluri Rajamohan Rao, Kalpesh Harshad Kinariwala, Kuldip Singh Dhingra, Bhaskaran Nalini, Lalitaben Chimanbhai Patel, Sanjay Dalmia, Pankaj Kumar Saraogi, Anil Bhardwaj, Tharani Renu Tikamdas, Bhaskaran Tharur, Kalpeshbhai Patel Mahendrabhai, Ajoy Kumar and Dinesh Kumar Himatsingka, Ratan Singh Chowdhury and Kathotia Rakesh Kumar.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,394.64 -191.77 ( -0.48%)

NIFTY 50

11,788.85 -52.70 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,253.10 -1.65
Power Finance 134.20 -1.21
SBI 361.25 -0.25
Indiabulls Hsg 607.70 -3.15
HDFC Bank 2,443.75 -0.75
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 937.45 -0.62
Reliance 1,252.00 -1.79
Yes Bank 108.70 -3.29
HUL 1,787.30 0.70
Indiabulls Hsg 607.40 -3.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 311.95 1.73
Bajaj Finance 3,681.10 1.07
Axis Bank 808.55 1.01
Bajaj Finserv 8,524.65 0.96
Adani Ports 410.20 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,678.40 1.05
Axis Bank 807.65 0.91
NTPC 141.35 0.75
Maruti Suzuki 6,534.00 0.71
HUL 1,787.30 0.70
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 108.75 -3.25
Indiabulls Hsg 607.70 -3.15
Bharti Infratel 267.05 -2.82
IndusInd Bank 1,410.50 -2.74
Coal India 253.80 -2.16
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 108.70 -3.29
IndusInd Bank 1,410.10 -2.85
Coal India 253.75 -2.25
Tata Motors 162.60 -1.96
Reliance 1,252.00 -1.79
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram