Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

India Services Growth Slows in August on Weaker Demand but Remains Above 50-mark

The IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 52.4 in August from July's year high of 53.8, still comfortably above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction.

Reuters

Updated:September 4, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Services Growth Slows in August on Weaker Demand but Remains Above 50-mark
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Bengaluru: Activity in India's dominant services industry expanded at a slower pace in August as demand softened, according to a business survey on Wednesday, although business optimism hit a one-year high.

The IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 52.4 in August from July's year high of 53.8, still comfortably above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction and higher than the 51.9 in a Reuters poll of analysts.

But that fall, alongside manufacturing growth at a 15-month low, pushed a composite index down to 52.6 in August from 53.9.

"The weaker PMI readings for India's service sector match the trend noted in the manufacturing industry, bringing unwelcome news of a cooling economy halfway through the second quarter of fiscal year 2019/20," said Pollyanna De Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit.

India's economy grew at an annual rate of 5.0% last quarter, its slowest in more than six years and significantly lower than 5.7% predicted in a Reuters poll.

Painting a downbeat picture for this quarter a new business sub-index that measures overall demand in the services industry fell sharply from a near three-year high in July of 53.9 to 51.0 last month, leading firms to increase hiring at a slower rate.

Demand weakened as firms increased their prices at the fastest pace since March 2018 despite a decline in input price inflation. Overall inflation, which has remained below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% for 12 consecutive months, is not predicted to rise above that goal until early next year.

Muted price pressures and an economic slowdown are expected to prompt further easing by the RBI next month. The central bank has already cut a cumulative 110 basis points this year. Rising expectations for further monetary policy easing and recent measures announced by the government boosted business expectations a 12-month high, the survey showed.

"Both manufacturers and service providers believe that supportive public policies can help shift growth momentum into a higher gear in the coming 12 months," added De Lima.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,731.75 +168.84 ( +0.46%)

NIFTY 50

10,839.55 +41.65 ( +0.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,193.05 -1.11
Sun Pharma 417.40 -5.00
Maruti Suzuki 5,884.00 -2.74
Tata Motors 109.05 -3.20
IndusInd Bank 1,327.05 -1.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 5,888.00 -2.67
Sun Pharma 417.00 -5.11
SBI 274.90 2.44
Reliance 1,193.00 -1.07
Tata Motors 109.05 -3.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,267.25 2.55
SBI 274.85 2.40
Vedanta 137.10 2.20
Tata Steel 338.70 2.20
Bharti Airtel 343.05 1.84
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,265.00 2.52
SBI 274.75 2.38
Vedanta 137.10 2.20
Tata Steel 338.30 2.08
Bharti Airtel 343.05 1.90
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.40 -5.00
Tata Motors 109.00 -3.24
Maruti Suzuki 5,884.00 -2.74
Asian Paints 1,540.65 -2.29
Britannia 2,652.10 -2.06
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.45 -5.01
Tata Motors 109.05 -3.20
Maruti Suzuki 5,888.00 -2.67
Asian Paints 1,540.50 -2.28
M&M 506.00 -1.85
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram