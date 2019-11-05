Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

India Set to Launch e-Commerce Platform for Real Estate Sector in January

The e-commerce portal will carry full information pertaining to all the real estate projects that have been completed, projects that have received occupancy certificates, size of the houses, prices and precise location.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India Set to Launch e-Commerce Platform for Real Estate Sector in January
Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference on cabinet decisions, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar are also seen. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

The central government is set to launch an e-commerce platform for the real estate sector in India as early as January 2020 to make the process of buying and selling houses transparent.

“We’ve held discussions with both Credai and Naredco, and we will soon come up with an e-commerce portal for the real estate sector, possibly around Makar Sankranti,” housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri was quoted as saying by media reports at the first National RERA Conclave held in Lucknow on Monday. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated in India on 15 January 2020. Also, Credai (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India) and Naredco (National Real Estate Development Council) here refer to the two main associations of real estate developers in India.

The e-commerce portal will carry full information pertaining to all the real estate projects that have been completed, projects that have received occupancy certificates, size of the houses, prices and precise location.

The platform would enable buyers from all over the world to buy property anywhere in India, said Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary at the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, who was also present at the RERA conclave. “We will get this started through Naredco and Credai. It would be as simple as buying something on Amazon or Flipkart,” Mishra said.

The conclave was organized to mark the contributions of RERA in organizing the real estate sector since its formation in 2016. “This is the first national RERA conclave, and it will be held every year,” Puri said.

“All states have implemented RERA except one state. That has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Rera will be implemented in all states and union territories. It is also applicable in Jammu and Kashmir from 31 October. As many as 45,000 cases are before RERA authorities across the country and a solution acceptable to both buyers and builders have been found. There are over 12,000 cases that have been resolved in Uttar Pradesh alone and that is good progress,” Puri said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,917.20 -24.10 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.30 3.25
SBI 319.20 1.56
Bajaj Finance 4,227.80 2.79
HDFC 2,181.30 0.00
Indiabulls Hsg 225.05 2.86
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.35 3.40
Dalmia Bharat 821.15 1.05
Axis Bank 737.60 -0.61
Indiabulls Hsg 225.55 3.25
Maruti Suzuki 7,385.30 -0.51
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 222.15 3.40
Yes Bank 68.30 3.25
Bajaj Finance 4,227.80 2.79
UPL 605.65 1.92
Bajaj Finserv 8,845.75 1.60
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.35 3.40
Bajaj Finance 4,229.80 2.77
Bharti Airtel 384.25 1.60
SBI 319.20 1.59
Bajaj Auto 3,254.75 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 286.15 -3.36
IndusInd Bank 1,320.10 -2.38
UltraTechCement 4,147.40 -2.15
Eicher Motors 21,287.15 -2.09
Grasim 768.60 -1.94
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,319.30 -2.40
Sun Pharma 429.05 -2.02
Coal India 211.00 -1.88
Infosys 695.80 -1.86
Tata Steel 404.00 -1.26
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram