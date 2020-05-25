India Stock Markets Closed Today for Eid-ul-fitr Holiday

India's currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday for Eid-ul-fitr.

Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, May 26.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.74% lower at 9,039.25 on Friday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.84% at 30,672.59.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.96%, while the rupee settled at 75.92 to the dollar.