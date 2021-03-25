India Surging Ahead as an Economic Power in the World: Mukesh Ambani at EOY India 2020 Awards

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said India is surging ahead in the world as an economic, democratic, diplomatic, cultural, as well as, a digital and technology power. “We have the potential, in the coming decades to be among the top three economies of the world," he said.

Ambani was addressing the Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) India 2020 awards organised by professional services organisation EY. In his virtual address at the event, the industrialist congratulated and hailed the entrepreneurs of the country as he said, “The key driving force of India’s rise will be our entrepreneurs, who are inventing new things everyday that can transform India and the world."

“As I look at the India of today and tomorrow, I see a tsunami of opportunities for entrepreneurs. There are two reasons for my confidence. Firstly, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating a greater role of private sector in India’s future development. Secondly, we now have the revolutionary power of new technologies to transform our economy," he said.

“Our businesses have a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the needs and aspirations of 1.3 billion people for a good quality of life. New sectors like clean energy, education, healthcare, life sciences and biotechnology and transformation of existing agricultural, industrial, service sectors offers unprecedented opportunities. Moreover, Indian entrepreneurs are now capable of providing world-beating quality to meet the needs of our market at the most competitive costs. This opens up the entire global market for Indian entrepreneurs," the billionaire said. Ambani had himself received the Entrepreneur of the Year India award in the year 2000.

In a message to the new entrepreneurs, he said, “Start-up entrepreneurs must be ready to work with limited resources but with unlimited determination."

EY on Thursday evening virtually held the 22nd Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) India 2020 awards. The finalists for the EOY India 2020 awards included IndiaMart CEO Dinesh Agarwal, Metropolis Healthcare’s Ameera Shah, Lenskart Solutions’ Peyush Bansal, Nestle India’s Suresh Narayanan, VerSe Innovation’s Umang Bedi, Deepak Nitrite’s Deepak C Mehta, Marico CEO Harsh C Mariwala, Mountain Valley Springs’ Samrath Bedi, VerSe Innovation’s Virendra Kumar Gupta, Cars24’s Vikram Chopra, Gland Pharma’s Srinivas Sadu, Mountain Valley Springs’ Mira Kulkarni, Aavas Financiers’ Sushil Kumar Agarrwal, Think and Learn’s Byju Raveendran, Vini Cosmetics’ Darshan Patel, Dixon Technologies’ Sunil Vachani. The winner of the EOY India award will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY).

Former World Entrepreneur of the Year winners from India, NR Narayana Murthy, Uday Kotak and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw with EY Global leaders Carmine Di Sibio and Julie Teigland will also hold a panel discussion on their journeys and outlook on entrepreneurship in a post-COVID world.