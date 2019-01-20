English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India to Achieve 100% Universal Household Electrification by Jan-end
Achieving 100 per cent household electrification was one of the aims of the present government under Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya). However, it could not meet the self-imposed deadline of December 2018.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: India is all set to achieve 100 per cent household electrification by the month end, with 2.44 crore families having received power connections out of the targeted 2.48 crore under the Rs 16,320 crore Saubhagya scheme, an official said.
The Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) was launched in September 2017.
"The 100 per cent household electrification under Saubhagya will be achieved by month end. The government has energised 2.44 crore households under the scheme till today," the official said.
"Around 30,000 families are being provided electricity connection everyday. Therefore, the remaining around four lakh households could be energised by the end of this month itself," the official added.
Achieving 100 per cent household electrification was one of the aims of the present government. However, it could not meet the self-imposed deadline of December 2018 for the scheme.
At a meeting of state power ministers, chaired by union Power Minister R K Singh in Shimla in July 2018, it was resolved to complete the task of energising all households by December 31, 2018, against the original deadline of March 31, 2019 provided under the Saubhagya scheme.
As per the official, the speed of work slowed down in some states due to elections and Maoist problems, while there were some contractual issues as well in a few states.
According to the Saubhagya portal, about 3.58 lakh households are left to be electrified in four states — Assam (1,63,016), Rajasthan (88,219), Meghalaya (86,317) and Chhattisgarh (20,293).
The Saubhagya scheme envisages providing last mile connectivity and electricity connections to all remaining households in rural as well as urban areas.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) was launched in September 2017.
"The 100 per cent household electrification under Saubhagya will be achieved by month end. The government has energised 2.44 crore households under the scheme till today," the official said.
"Around 30,000 families are being provided electricity connection everyday. Therefore, the remaining around four lakh households could be energised by the end of this month itself," the official added.
Achieving 100 per cent household electrification was one of the aims of the present government. However, it could not meet the self-imposed deadline of December 2018 for the scheme.
At a meeting of state power ministers, chaired by union Power Minister R K Singh in Shimla in July 2018, it was resolved to complete the task of energising all households by December 31, 2018, against the original deadline of March 31, 2019 provided under the Saubhagya scheme.
As per the official, the speed of work slowed down in some states due to elections and Maoist problems, while there were some contractual issues as well in a few states.
According to the Saubhagya portal, about 3.58 lakh households are left to be electrified in four states — Assam (1,63,016), Rajasthan (88,219), Meghalaya (86,317) and Chhattisgarh (20,293).
The Saubhagya scheme envisages providing last mile connectivity and electricity connections to all remaining households in rural as well as urban areas.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Jet Airways
|281.20
|-1.44
|Yes Bank
|198.60
|-1.44
|HUL
|1,744.10
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|ICICI Bank
|371.90
|-0.39
|Jet Airways
|281.35
|-1.21
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Wipro
|346.15
|3.21
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,240.20
|1.66
|Hindalco
|208.80
|1.36
|Adani Ports
|399.30
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.35
|1.41
|HCL Tech
|964.50
|1.02
|Asian Paints
|1,401.30
|0.85
|ONGC
|146.25
|0.79
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Bharti Airtel
|311.15
|-6.29
|GAIL
|322.15
|-3.08
|Larsen
|1,317.90
|-2.09
|HPCL
|239.50
|-1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Bharti Airtel
|310.95
|-6.42
|Larsen
|1,318.25
|-2.07
|Axis Bank
|664.30
|-1.77
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bumrah Bowls the Best Yorker in World Cricket Currently - Akram
- Imam & Hafeez Half-centuries Help Pakistan Sink South Africa in Opener
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: NGT Slams Volkswagen, New Wagon R Bookings Open and More
- Super Over Thriller, Stunning Last Ball Catch Decide WBBL Finalists
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Blessed with a Baby Boy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results