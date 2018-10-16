English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India to be Worst Hit if Global Trade Falls, Says Suresh Prabhu
India has the potential to become a $10-trillion economy before 2035, the Minister said at the 98th Annual Session of The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India.
Union commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: India will be the worst sufferer if international trade declines, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday, as the US ratchets up tariff war and embarks on protectionism.
"India is the worst sufferer if the world trade does not grow, because we have a huge stake, our share in global trade is increasing," Prabhu said at an industry-body event here.
"We are at a stage where more global growth will come from more production within the country," he said.
India has the potential to become a $10-trillion economy before 2035, the Minister said at the 98th Annual Session of The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham).
"I have set up some top thinkers to navigate India out of these new emerging trends and how we become winners despite these challenges," he said.
He stressed that India's integration with international trade was critical if it were to grow at a faster rate.
The government is working on improving business atmosphere in Asia's third-largest economy.
"We have to ensure that India continues to be on the forefront of growth, not only to help our people but also to contribute to global growth. So, one country growing also helps other countries as a co-beneficiary," he said.
Prabhu, who is also the Union Civil Aviation Minister, said the government was preparing a roadmap to promote manufacturing of aeroplanes in India.
India would require at least 1,000 aeroplanes, as the aviation sector expands. The government is readying a plan to manufacture aircraft locally, he added.
Further, the government's twin plan of promoting indigenous manufacturing of aeroplanes and construction of 100 airports in 15 years at an estimated cost of $65 billion would drive the aviation sector's growth, he said.
Speaking at the same event, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that there was a need to promote corporate ethics.
"Ethical behaviour has to be promoted by individuals as well as organisations by adopting zero-tolerance towards corruption, bribery and frauds," Naidu said.
Naidu said India must capture the demographic dividend by imparting appropriate education, skills and fostering entrepreneurship, so that its youth become job creators instead of job seekers.
"India is the worst sufferer if the world trade does not grow, because we have a huge stake, our share in global trade is increasing," Prabhu said at an industry-body event here.
"We are at a stage where more global growth will come from more production within the country," he said.
India has the potential to become a $10-trillion economy before 2035, the Minister said at the 98th Annual Session of The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham).
"I have set up some top thinkers to navigate India out of these new emerging trends and how we become winners despite these challenges," he said.
He stressed that India's integration with international trade was critical if it were to grow at a faster rate.
The government is working on improving business atmosphere in Asia's third-largest economy.
"We have to ensure that India continues to be on the forefront of growth, not only to help our people but also to contribute to global growth. So, one country growing also helps other countries as a co-beneficiary," he said.
Prabhu, who is also the Union Civil Aviation Minister, said the government was preparing a roadmap to promote manufacturing of aeroplanes in India.
India would require at least 1,000 aeroplanes, as the aviation sector expands. The government is readying a plan to manufacture aircraft locally, he added.
Further, the government's twin plan of promoting indigenous manufacturing of aeroplanes and construction of 100 airports in 15 years at an estimated cost of $65 billion would drive the aviation sector's growth, he said.
Speaking at the same event, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that there was a need to promote corporate ethics.
"Ethical behaviour has to be promoted by individuals as well as organisations by adopting zero-tolerance towards corruption, bribery and frauds," Naidu said.
Naidu said India must capture the demographic dividend by imparting appropriate education, skills and fostering entrepreneurship, so that its youth become job creators instead of job seekers.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Excerpts: Kaneez Surka on #MeToo and Why We Need More Female Comedians
-
Monday 15 October , 2018
News18 Excerpts: Mallika Dua On #MeToo, Consent and Misconduct
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Excerpts: Kaneez Surka on #MeToo and Why We Need More Female Comedians
Monday 15 October , 2018 News18 Excerpts: Mallika Dua On #MeToo, Consent and Misconduct
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,620.55
|-0.39
|SBI
|270.30
|2.70
|Indiabulls Hsg
|907.35
|-4.38
|Reliance
|1,163.80
|2.11
|Infosys
|695.25
|-0.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HEG
|4,750.65
|10.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|908.45
|-4.24
|Dewan Housing
|269.55
|-4.19
|ICICI Bank
|321.05
|2.51
|Reliance
|1,163.65
|2.09
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|777.70
|3.83
|Adani Ports
|333.35
|3.77
|Tech Mahindra
|718.70
|3.48
|ONGC
|165.60
|3.40
|SBI
|270.30
|2.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|778.30
|3.97
|Adani Ports
|333.00
|3.54
|ONGC
|165.50
|3.44
|SBI
|270.20
|2.60
|ICICI Bank
|321.05
|2.51
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|907.35
|-4.38
|Eicher Motors
|23,002.15
|-1.84
|Cipla
|639.75
|-1.25
|Bharti Infratel
|266.25
|-0.87
|JSW Steel
|373.60
|-0.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,992.40
|-0.77
|Bajaj Auto
|2,611.15
|-0.54
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,149.95
|-0.45
|Infosys
|696.40
|-0.39
|IndusInd Bank
|1,620.85
|-0.37
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Is Loki Dead? Tom Hiddleston Hints at Crucial Details
- Thugs of Hindostan Song 'Vashmalle' has Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan in a Dance Face-Off
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Taught Me a Very Skewed Idea of Beauty
- Google Pixel 3 XL Review: A Phone With a Human Touch Proves Perfectionism is Overrated
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...