English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India to Consolidate 35 Overseas Branches of State Banks
The government will also examine and shut down all non-viable offshore operations of state banks to cut costs, financial services secretary Rajeev Kumar said.
Picture for representation. (News18)
Mumbai: India's government will consolidate 35 overseas branches of state-run lenders, with 69 more under review, financial services secretary Rajeev Kumar said in a tweet on Thursday.
The government will also examine and shut down all non-viable offshore operations of state banks to cut costs, he said in the tweet, adding the government will also consolidate equity stakes in joint ventures having multiple state-run bank partners.
Indian banking system has come under renewed scrutiny after a recent $2 billion fraud in Punjab National Bank, the country's second biggest state lender.
The government will also examine and shut down all non-viable offshore operations of state banks to cut costs, he said in the tweet, adding the government will also consolidate equity stakes in joint ventures having multiple state-run bank partners.
Indian banking system has come under renewed scrutiny after a recent $2 billion fraud in Punjab National Bank, the country's second biggest state lender.
Also Watch
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PNB
|101.05
|-0.35
|-0.35
|Venkys
|4,109.65
|+185.40
|+4.72
|Fortis Health
|161.05
|+1.25
|+0.78
|SBI
|262.15
|-5.85
|-2.18
|HDFC
|1,814.15
|+5.45
|+0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|340.00
|-7.15
|-2.06
|Interglobe Avi
|1,331.00
|-4.45
|-0.33
|Cholamandalam
|1,452.05
|-17.30
|-1.18
|Venkys
|4,108.45
|+170.80
|+4.34
|Fortis Health
|160.80
|+1.00
|+0.63
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|441.90
|+12.35
|+2.88
|Aurobindo Pharm
|624.10
|+10.20
|+1.66
|Coal India
|312.90
|+3.75
|+1.21
|IndusInd Bank
|1,700.35
|+19.60
|+1.17
|Bajaj Finance
|1,659.35
|+19.10
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|312.80
|+3.25
|+1.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,697.25
|+17.40
|+1.04
|BHEL
|90.70
|+0.70
|+0.78
|HUL
|1,325.65
|+9.30
|+0.71
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,095.00
|+6.25
|+0.57
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|304.95
|-8.30
|-2.65
|SBI
|262.15
|-5.85
|-2.18
|UPL
|714.25
|-14.50
|-1.99
|Vedanta
|323.25
|-6.50
|-1.97
|Lupin
|803.90
|-16.05
|-1.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|305.25
|-8.25
|-2.63
|SBI
|262.55
|-6.20
|-2.31
|Infosys
|1,160.25
|-14.00
|-1.19
|Adani Ports
|407.20
|-1.05
|-0.26
|Axis Bank
|526.10
|-3.50
|-0.66
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Women's T20 Captain Harmanpreet Joins Punjab Police
- Sourav Ganguly Rues Not Having MS Dhoni in his 2003 World Cup Squad
- Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed After Kanchi Shankaracharya's Death
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Kangana Ranaut Can Bring Character To Every Outfit: Designer Neeta Lulla on Manikarnika