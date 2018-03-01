India to Consolidate 35 Overseas Branches of State Banks

India's government will consolidate 35 overseas branches of state-run lenders, with 69 more under review, financial services secretary Rajeev Kumar said in a tweet on Thursday.The government will also examine and shut down all non-viable offshore operations of state banks to cut costs, he said in the tweet, adding the government will also consolidate equity stakes in joint ventures having multiple state-run bank partners.Indian banking system has come under renewed scrutiny after a recent $2 billion fraud in Punjab National Bank, the country's second biggest state lender.