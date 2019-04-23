Take the pledge to vote

India to Get Extra Oil from Major Producers to Make Up for Iranian Oil Loss: Minister

The United States on Monday demanded that buyers of Iranian oil stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions, ending six months of waivers which had allowed Iran's eight biggest buyers, most of them in Asia, to continue to import limited volumes.

Reuters

Updated:April 23, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
File Photo of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: India will get additional supplies from other major oil producing countries to compensate for the loss of Iranian oil, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted on Tuesday.

The United States on Monday demanded that buyers of Iranian oil stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions, ending six months of waivers which had allowed Iran's eight biggest buyers, most of them in Asia, to continue to import limited volumes.

Pradhan said India has put in place a robust plan for an adequate supply of crude oil to refineries.

"Indian refineries are fully prepared to meet the national demand for petrol, diesel and other petroleum products," he said.​
