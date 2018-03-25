English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India to Negotiate FTA with AfCFTA: Suresh Prabhu
Suresh Prabhu with other eminent dignitaries from India and Africa released the reports on India-Africa trade and investment partnership. (Twitter photo)
New Delhi: India would negotiate a FTA (Free Trade Agreement) with the AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Agreement) which "will be unique in nature and will be beneficial to Africa's needs", Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Sunday.
In this connection, Prabhu highlighted that the Indian government was "revamping export insurance and the Project Export Promotion Council" to provide a boost to exports to Africa.
In addition, the government was seeking to set up a new India-Africa Development Fund which would seek to synergise the 'Lines of Credit' as well as other export promotion and development programmes to bring about a more holistic development of the continent, he said.
Prabhu added that India intends to strengthen air connectivity links with Africa.
