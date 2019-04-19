SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India to Surpass UK as Second-most Targeted Country for Payment Card Fraud: Report

A rapidly growing middle-class population opting to use cards for purchases and rising internet penetration make India an attractive target for cyber criminals.

Reuters

Updated:April 19, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India to Surpass UK as Second-most Targeted Country for Payment Card Fraud: Report
Photo for representation, (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: India will likely surpass the United Kingdom to become the second-most targeted country for payment card fraud this year, a research firm said, highlighting inadequate defense against cybercrime at financial institutions in the country.

Over 3.2 million Indian payment card records were compromised and posted for sale in 2018, taking the country to the third position in the world in card frauds, Gemini Advisory said in a blog post.

In an attempt to make India a cashless economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting the use of digital payments after replacing high-value currency notes to crack down on the black market economy.

But a rapidly growing middle-class population opting to use cards for purchases and rising internet penetration make India an attractive target for cyber criminals, according to the report.

A combination of lucrative targets and insufficient defense measures make many institutions attractive to hackers, the report said.

According to the Thales Data Threat Report, 52 percent of surveyed Indian companies reported a data breach in 2018, compared with a global average of 36 percent.

On the brighter side, 93 percent of surveyed Indian companies are increasing their security spending, the highest percentage that Thales found anywhere in the world.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,140.28 -135.36 ( -0.34%)

NIFTY 50

11,752.80 -34.35 ( -0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,385.95 3.14
PC Jeweller 145.15 -0.55
Interglobe Avi 1,554.40 -1.74
Tata Motors 236.25 2.49
Infosys 717.05 -0.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 136.25 2.68
PC Jeweller 145.20 -0.55
HDFC Bank 2,290.15 -0.63
Reliance 1,382.90 2.79
Jet Airways 163.90 -32.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,385.95 3.14
JSW Steel 299.15 2.73
Tata Motors 236.25 2.49
BPCL 362.90 1.51
Wipro 284.80 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,382.90 2.79
Tata Motors 235.90 2.32
Asian Paints 1,465.35 0.65
TCS 2,145.50 0.61
Coal India 251.75 0.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 255.80 -4.00
Indiabulls Hsg 800.55 -3.83
Hindalco 207.20 -3.61
Vedanta 178.60 -3.43
Zee Entertain 402.30 -3.19
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 255.30 -4.18
Vedanta 178.70 -3.51
IndusInd Bank 1,764.00 -2.86
Tata Steel 542.85 -1.77
Larsen 1,360.75 -1.57
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram