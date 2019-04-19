English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India to Surpass UK as Second-most Targeted Country for Payment Card Fraud: Report
A rapidly growing middle-class population opting to use cards for purchases and rising internet penetration make India an attractive target for cyber criminals.
Photo for representation, (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: India will likely surpass the United Kingdom to become the second-most targeted country for payment card fraud this year, a research firm said, highlighting inadequate defense against cybercrime at financial institutions in the country.
Over 3.2 million Indian payment card records were compromised and posted for sale in 2018, taking the country to the third position in the world in card frauds, Gemini Advisory said in a blog post.
In an attempt to make India a cashless economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting the use of digital payments after replacing high-value currency notes to crack down on the black market economy.
But a rapidly growing middle-class population opting to use cards for purchases and rising internet penetration make India an attractive target for cyber criminals, according to the report.
A combination of lucrative targets and insufficient defense measures make many institutions attractive to hackers, the report said.
According to the Thales Data Threat Report, 52 percent of surveyed Indian companies reported a data breach in 2018, compared with a global average of 36 percent.
On the brighter side, 93 percent of surveyed Indian companies are increasing their security spending, the highest percentage that Thales found anywhere in the world.
Over 3.2 million Indian payment card records were compromised and posted for sale in 2018, taking the country to the third position in the world in card frauds, Gemini Advisory said in a blog post.
In an attempt to make India a cashless economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting the use of digital payments after replacing high-value currency notes to crack down on the black market economy.
But a rapidly growing middle-class population opting to use cards for purchases and rising internet penetration make India an attractive target for cyber criminals, according to the report.
A combination of lucrative targets and insufficient defense measures make many institutions attractive to hackers, the report said.
According to the Thales Data Threat Report, 52 percent of surveyed Indian companies reported a data breach in 2018, compared with a global average of 36 percent.
On the brighter side, 93 percent of surveyed Indian companies are increasing their security spending, the highest percentage that Thales found anywhere in the world.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,385.95
|3.14
|PC Jeweller
|145.15
|-0.55
|Interglobe Avi
|1,554.40
|-1.74
|Tata Motors
|236.25
|2.49
|Infosys
|717.05
|-0.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SpiceJet
|136.25
|2.68
|PC Jeweller
|145.20
|-0.55
|HDFC Bank
|2,290.15
|-0.63
|Reliance
|1,382.90
|2.79
|Jet Airways
|163.90
|-32.23
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,385.95
|3.14
|JSW Steel
|299.15
|2.73
|Tata Motors
|236.25
|2.49
|BPCL
|362.90
|1.51
|Wipro
|284.80
|1.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,382.90
|2.79
|Tata Motors
|235.90
|2.32
|Asian Paints
|1,465.35
|0.65
|TCS
|2,145.50
|0.61
|Coal India
|251.75
|0.22
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|255.80
|-4.00
|Indiabulls Hsg
|800.55
|-3.83
|Hindalco
|207.20
|-3.61
|Vedanta
|178.60
|-3.43
|Zee Entertain
|402.30
|-3.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|255.30
|-4.18
|Vedanta
|178.70
|-3.51
|IndusInd Bank
|1,764.00
|-2.86
|Tata Steel
|542.85
|-1.77
|Larsen
|1,360.75
|-1.57
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Focus Back on IPL After WC Team Selection: Karthik
- Twitter is Sharing their Memories With Jet Airways After Airline Grounds All its Flights
- Old iPhones Don’t Die, They Get Recycled: Apple Focuses on Sustainability Ahead of Earth Day
- Amazon and Google Rediscovering Their Friendship is Great For YouTube And Amazon Video
- Selection Day Season 2 Review: Netflix’s Slow Burner has Just Become Darker
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results