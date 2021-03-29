business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Business»India, US Agree to Revamp Strategic Energy Partnership with Focus on Clean Energy Sector
1-MIN READ

India, US Agree to Revamp Strategic Energy Partnership with Focus on Clean Energy Sector

Representative image.

Representative image.

India and the United States have agreed to revamp their strategic energy partnership to focus on greater collaboration in cleaner energy sectors such as biofuels, and hydrogen production, an Indian government said in a statement on Monday.

India and the United States have agreed to revamp their strategic energy partnership to focus on greater collaboration in cleaner energy sectors such as biofuels, and hydrogen production, an Indian government said in a statement on Monday.

The statement was issued after a virtual meeting of Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The two countries will intensify efforts to take advantage of advanced US technologies and India’s rapidly growing energy market, it said.

The United States overtook Saudi Arabia as India’s second biggest oil supplier after Iraq last month.

Tags
first published:March 29, 2021, 20:49 IST