India Ushering in Era of Clean Energy, Says Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, chairman & MD of Reliance Industries while speaking at the International Climate Summit 2021- Powering India’s Hydrogen Eco system said, “India has sent a message to the world to be atmanirbhar in new energy, the World is witnessing disastrous effects of climate change and we are ushering in the era for Clean Green New Energy,”

“New Green revolution can make India self-reliant in energy production and green hydrogen is a key to our future,” Ambani said. Reliance Industries has already formed the Indian Hydrogen Alliance with the US-based Chart Industries for the purpose of commercialising hydrogen technology and developing green and blue hydrogen in the country. Both companies are leading the way to take hydrogen technology and the agenda of the same forward through the formation of the India H2 Alliance (IH2A).

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries announced at the AGM that the company will invest Rs 75,000 crore in clean energy. This foray of Reliance Industries into clean energy is being seen as a game-changer and transformative. The company has big plans to venture out in solar power generation and manufacturing, hydrogen production, e-fuels and energy. This 75,000 crore investment in clean energy comprises construction of Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar. This investment also entails a capacity of producing solar power of 100Gw in 10 years, currently India’s capacity stands at 40Gw.

Throwing light on Prime Minister Modi’s focus on green energy, Mukesh Ambani said, “ PM Modi’s focus on green power sends a strong message to the world and now the world needs to achieve absolute reduction in emissions.”

Prime Minister Modi while addressing the nation on 75th Independence Day also announced the setting up of the National Hydrogen Mission. He said Green Hydrogen is the future of the world. “We have to make India a Global Hub for Green Hydrogen Production and Export in the ‘Amrit Kaal’. This will not only help India to make a new progress in the field of energy self-reliance but will also become a new inspiration for Clean Energy Transition all over the world," he said.

The big plans of entering into the clean energy areas were announced during the AGM of RIL this year, While speaking at the annual general meeting Reliance Industries CEO, Mukesh Ambani, unveiled the big plans of the company to enter in a cleaner energy space, “Green hydrogen will be a unique energy vector that can enable decarbonisation of many sectors such as transportation and power industry,” he said.

“One of the methods of generating green hydrogen is electrolysis of pure water. This brings me to the third initiative of the electrolyser for the giga factory. They can be used for captive production of green hydrogen for domestic use as well as for global sale,” Ambani said. The reason RIL is going big on green hydrogen is because hydrogen is not at all detrimental to the environment. To grapple with the climate crisis, this big initiative of the RIL is seen as a game changer and disruptive.

