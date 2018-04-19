English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Using 'Right Policies' to Lower High Debt Level: IMF
India is planning to continue with the consolidation in the current fiscal year and over the medium term, the top IMF official said.
International Monetary Fund logo is seen in Washington. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: India has "quite a high" debt to GDP ratio, but New Delhi is trying to lower it using "the right policies", the International Monetary Fund has said.
India's general government debt remained relatively high, at 70 per cent of the GDP in 2017, Abdel Senhadji, Deputy Director, IMF Fiscal Affairs Department, told reporters at a news conference here.
"The debt level is relatively high (in India), but the authorities are planning to bring it down over the medium term with the right policies," Senhadji said.
India is planning to continue with the consolidation in the current fiscal year and over the medium term, the top IMF official said.
"They are, in fact, targeting their federal deficit of three percent over the medium term, and they are targeting also a debt ratio of 40 per cent over the medium term at the federal level, which corresponds to about 60 per cent at the general government level. And we believe that those targets are appropriate," the IMF official said.
Also Watch
India's general government debt remained relatively high, at 70 per cent of the GDP in 2017, Abdel Senhadji, Deputy Director, IMF Fiscal Affairs Department, told reporters at a news conference here.
"The debt level is relatively high (in India), but the authorities are planning to bring it down over the medium term with the right policies," Senhadji said.
India is planning to continue with the consolidation in the current fiscal year and over the medium term, the top IMF official said.
"They are, in fact, targeting their federal deficit of three percent over the medium term, and they are targeting also a debt ratio of 40 per cent over the medium term at the federal level, which corresponds to about 60 per cent at the general government level. And we believe that those targets are appropriate," the IMF official said.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|264.75
|+21.95
|+9.04
|Vedanta
|311.70
|+20.60
|+7.08
|TCS
|3,191.15
|+32.05
|+1.01
|Tata Steel
|621.95
|+20.35
|+3.38
|BPCL
|376.55
|-28.65
|-7.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hathway Cable
|39.65
|-0.65
|-1.61
|Maithan Alloys
|882.00
|+15.85
|+1.83
|HDFC
|1,864.45
|-12.15
|-0.65
|HDFC Life
|503.15
|+11.05
|+2.25
|Vakrangee
|131.75
|+6.10
|+4.85
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|264.75
|+21.95
|+9.04
|Vedanta
|311.70
|+20.60
|+7.08
|Tata Steel
|621.95
|+20.35
|+3.38
|Yes Bank
|318.50
|+8.95
|+2.89
|Bharti Airtel
|395.35
|+11.10
|+2.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|620.55
|+19.05
|+3.17
|Yes Bank
|318.00
|+8.75
|+2.83
|Bharti Airtel
|394.95
|+10.15
|+2.64
|Larsen
|1,384.30
|+23.65
|+1.74
|Power Grid Corp
|208.20
|+3.30
|+1.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|376.55
|-28.65
|-7.07
|HPCL
|301.50
|-18.10
|-5.66
|IOC
|157.95
|-7.00
|-4.24
|Titan Company
|952.75
|-24.35
|-2.49
|Axis Bank
|512.90
|-5.35
|-1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|513.50
|-5.20
|-1.00
|Coal India
|282.85
|-2.20
|-0.77
|HDFC
|1,864.45
|-12.15
|-0.65
|Sun Pharma
|508.80
|-3.10
|-0.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,834.10
|-10.55
|-0.57
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Throwback Thursday: When Sanjay Dutt Said He'd Marry Madhuri Dixit If Given an Option
- Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai's Response To 'If She Still Lives With Her Parents' Won Hearts
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh