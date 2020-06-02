India Will Definitely Get Its Growth Back, Says Modi, Pushes for 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' With 5-point Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged corporate leaders to take an oath to make India self-reliant, listing five points for achieving the goal.

"Take an oath to make India Aatma Nirbhar. The government is standing with you, you need to stand with the goals of the country," he said.

"Five things are most important for India to be self-reliant: Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation. You will get a glimpse of these in the bold decisions recently taken by us," he added.



PM Modi also assured that India will definitely get its economic growth back as the government continues to pursue various reforms. "The country now needs to manufacture products which are made in India and are made for the world," he added.

Speaking at industry association CII's annual session, he said the government has taken tough steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic and has also taken care of the economy. The Prime Minister shared his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' with representatives of the India Inc.

"On the one hand, we have to save lives of our people and on the other hand, we have to stabilise the economy and speed up the economy," he said. "Yes, we will definitely get our growth back," he asserted. He said he gets this confidence from farmers, small businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Corona may have slowed our speed (of growth) but India has now moved ahead from lockdown with the phase one of unlock. Unlock Phase-1 has reopened a large part of the economy," he said.

"For us, reforms are not any random or scattered decisions. For us reforms are systemic, planned, integrated, inter-connected and futuristic process," he said.

Highlighting the steps taken by the Centre, he said, "In around Rs 200 crore of purchases done by the government, global tenders have been removed to boost small-scale industries."

He urged CII to come up with detailed study of different sectors. "I invite India Inc for active participation for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat," he said.

"The direction in which the government is moving today, be it our mining sector, energy sector or research and technology, in every field there will be many new opportunities for youth of the country," he added.

Laying out plans, he said there need to be investments in the robust local supply chain which will strengthen India's share in global supply chain. "In this campaign, a big institution like Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will also have to come forward in a new role post-Corona," he said. He also asserted that getting back on track is highest priority for government.

The day-long virtual event will also witness participation from top corporate honchos like Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, ITC Ltd CMD Sanjiv Puri, Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO and CII President-Designate Uday Kotak and CII President Vikram Kirloskar.