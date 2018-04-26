GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
India Will Network With Asia's Major Oil Buyers to Negotiate With Sellers: Pradhan

The Minister for Oil said he sees higher co-operation between the four big economies of Asia in the near future.

Reuters

Updated:April 26, 2018, 2:51 PM IST
Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks on phone during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, May 5, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
New Delhi: India will work to create a network with other major oil buyers in Asia, such as China, South Korea and Japan, to negotiate better terms with sellers, the country's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in New Delhi on Thursday.

"I see bigger co-operation between four bigger economies of Asia... India will try to create a network between these four economies," he said.

"All the four major Asian economies should come together. And India will try to create a network for that within the four countries," he said, referring to a need to have a greater say in importing crude oil from OPEC nations.

