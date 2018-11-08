English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Yet to Recover from Demonetisation, Scars More Visible Now: Manmohan Singh
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh called Narendra Modi's overnight ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes an "ill-fated and ill-thought exercise".
File photo of Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh in a statement on Thursday shared his assessment of demonetisation as intense political sparring between the government and the opposition marked the second anniversary of the note ban.
“It is often said that time is a great healer. But unfortunately, in the case of demonetisation, the scars and wounds of demonetisation are only getting more visible with time,” he said.
Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overnight ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016, an "ill-fated and ill-thought exercise", Singh said the havoc it unleashed on the Indian economy and society is now evident to everyone. The cash ban, he said, impacted every single person, regardless of age, gender, religion, occupation or creed.
"I urge the government to restore certainty and visibility in economic policies. Today is a day to remember how economic misadventures can roil the nation for a long time and understand that economic policy making should be handled with thought and care," said the former prime minister.
The Congress has said that PM Modi should apologise to the nation for "wrecking the economy and causing its people untold hardships".
"Beyond the steep drop in headline GDP growth numbers after demonetisation, the deeper ramifications of notebandi are still unraveling. Small and medium businesses that are the cornerstone of India's economy are yet to recover from the demonetisation shock," said the noted economist.
Singh, advised that it was "prudent to not resort to further unorthodox, short-term economic measures" that could cause any more uncertainty in the economy and financial markets.
"This has had a direct impact on employment as the economy continues to struggle to create enough new jobs for our youth. The financial markets are volatile as the liquidity crisis wrought by demonetisation is taking its eventual toll on infrastructure lenders and non-bank financial services firms. We are yet to understand and experience the full impact of the demonetisation exercise. With a depreciating currency and rising global oil prices, macro-economic headwinds are also starting to blow now," said Singh on the second anniversary of demonetisation.
“It is often said that time is a great healer. But unfortunately, in the case of demonetisation, the scars and wounds of demonetisation are only getting more visible with time,” he said.
Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overnight ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016, an "ill-fated and ill-thought exercise", Singh said the havoc it unleashed on the Indian economy and society is now evident to everyone. The cash ban, he said, impacted every single person, regardless of age, gender, religion, occupation or creed.
"I urge the government to restore certainty and visibility in economic policies. Today is a day to remember how economic misadventures can roil the nation for a long time and understand that economic policy making should be handled with thought and care," said the former prime minister.
The Congress has said that PM Modi should apologise to the nation for "wrecking the economy and causing its people untold hardships".
"Beyond the steep drop in headline GDP growth numbers after demonetisation, the deeper ramifications of notebandi are still unraveling. Small and medium businesses that are the cornerstone of India's economy are yet to recover from the demonetisation shock," said the noted economist.
Singh, advised that it was "prudent to not resort to further unorthodox, short-term economic measures" that could cause any more uncertainty in the economy and financial markets.
"This has had a direct impact on employment as the economy continues to struggle to create enough new jobs for our youth. The financial markets are volatile as the liquidity crisis wrought by demonetisation is taking its eventual toll on infrastructure lenders and non-bank financial services firms. We are yet to understand and experience the full impact of the demonetisation exercise. With a depreciating currency and rising global oil prices, macro-economic headwinds are also starting to blow now," said Singh on the second anniversary of demonetisation.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Friday 02 November , 2018 Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infibeam Avenue
|49.90
|14.06
|Reliance
|1,110.70
|0.60
|PC Jeweller
|83.40
|0.12
|SBI
|286.55
|0.03
|Axis Bank
|606.85
|-0.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infibeam Avenue
|49.80
|14.09
|Reliance
|1,110.55
|0.64
|Tata Motors
|195.10
|1.17
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|0.88
|Axis Bank
|607.10
|-0.08
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|792.90
|1.86
|HPCL
|229.60
|1.46
|Infosys
|675.50
|1.36
|BPCL
|288.75
|1.28
|IOC
|138.95
|1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|793.50
|1.97
|Infosys
|676.00
|1.38
|Tata Motors
|195.10
|1.17
|Hero Motocorp
|2,889.95
|1.15
|Vedanta
|209.95
|1.13
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|446.85
|-0.30
|Axis Bank
|606.85
|-0.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|607.10
|-0.08
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Partnership With DC Comics Will Bring Joker And Harley Quinn Characters to The Game
- Sushmita Sen to Tie the Knot With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Next Year: Report
- Facebook Will Let You Unsend Messages on Messenger, Within 10 Minutes of Sending it
- Kareena Kapoor Doesn't Shop for Me, Reveals Saif Ali Khan
- Lord Swraj Paul Opens Hotel in US that Matches Guest's Mood with Room Colour
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...