Indiabulls Housing, DLF, Tech Mahindra, Prabhat Dairy Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets were trading with mild gains on Friday, i.e. 6 September on the back of positive Asian stocks. At 10:41 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 109.61 points, or 0.3%, to 36,754.03, while the Nifty 50 index rose 29.80 points, or 0.27%, to 10,877.70.

Indiabulls Housing, DLF, Tech Mahindra, Prabhat Dairy and Sun Pharma were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares plunge 9.6% on reports that a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed against the company and its promoters in the Delhi High Court on allegations of siphoning-off of funds. Indiabulls clarified on the PIL saying that “the petition hasn’t yet been filed as per its website, but leaked in social media with malicious intent to create turbulence in IBH stock price”.

DLF: DLF Ltd shares slump 7% even as the company clarified that the group has no exposure or investment in the Indiabulls group or any of the ventures of its promoters.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra Ltd shares gain 5.6% as the company won an over $1 billion contract from its largest customer AT&T, which is looking to modernise its IT network.

Prabhat Dairy: Prabhat Dairy Ltd shares spike 20% as the company’s board will meet on 10 September to consider the delisting proposal.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares shed 4% as the company informed that a forensic audit has been ordered by Sebi with regard to its financial statements for three financial years between 2015-16 and 2017-18.

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares inch up 1% after Reliance Jio launched its optic fibre-based JioFiber broadband service. Rentals start at Rs 699 and go up to Rs 8,499.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd shares rise 1.1% on reports that the board meeting on 17 September will consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of QIP.

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland Ltd shares drop 1.3% on a media report that the company has declared five-day holiday for its Ennore plant, starting from 6 September, excluding Sunday.

Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Capital Ltd shares jump 1.6% as the company said it raised Rs 1,000 crore from PE fund Advent International as part of a larger Rs 2,100 crore capitalisation exercise.

NDTV: Television broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) shares gain 2.5% as the company said it has got relief from the Bombay High Court, which has set aside an order passed by Sebi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.