Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Indiabulls Housing, DLF, Tech Mahindra, Prabhat Dairy Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 109.61 points, or 0.3%, to 36,754.03, while the Nifty 50 index rose 29.80 points, or 0.27%, to 10,877.70, At 10:41 am.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 6, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indiabulls Housing, DLF, Tech Mahindra, Prabhat Dairy Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Indian stock markets were trading with mild gains on Friday, i.e. 6 September on the back of positive Asian stocks. At 10:41 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 109.61 points, or 0.3%, to 36,754.03, while the Nifty 50 index rose 29.80 points, or 0.27%, to 10,877.70.

Indiabulls Housing, DLF, Tech Mahindra, Prabhat Dairy and Sun Pharma were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares plunge 9.6% on reports that a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed against the company and its promoters in the Delhi High Court on allegations of siphoning-off of funds. Indiabulls clarified on the PIL saying that “the petition hasn’t yet been filed as per its website, but leaked in social media with malicious intent to create turbulence in IBH stock price”.

DLF: DLF Ltd shares slump 7% even as the company clarified that the group has no exposure or investment in the Indiabulls group or any of the ventures of its promoters.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra Ltd shares gain 5.6% as the company won an over $1 billion contract from its largest customer AT&T, which is looking to modernise its IT network.

Prabhat Dairy: Prabhat Dairy Ltd shares spike 20% as the company’s board will meet on 10 September to consider the delisting proposal.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares shed 4% as the company informed that a forensic audit has been ordered by Sebi with regard to its financial statements for three financial years between 2015-16 and 2017-18.

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares inch up 1% after Reliance Jio launched its optic fibre-based JioFiber broadband service. Rentals start at Rs 699 and go up to Rs 8,499.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd shares rise 1.1% on reports that the board meeting on 17 September will consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of QIP.

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland Ltd shares drop 1.3% on a media report that the company has declared five-day holiday for its Ennore plant, starting from 6 September, excluding Sunday.

Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Capital Ltd shares jump 1.6% as the company said it raised Rs 1,000 crore from PE fund Advent International as part of a larger Rs 2,100 crore capitalisation exercise.

NDTV: Television broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) shares gain 2.5% as the company said it has got relief from the Bombay High Court, which has set aside an order passed by Sebi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,903.58 +259.16 ( +0.71%)

NIFTY 50

10,919.15 +71.25 ( +0.66%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,225.80 2.27
Indiabulls Hsg 432.25 -3.50
Tech Mahindra 721.70 3.77
HDFC 2,033.55 -0.52
Yes Bank 61.45 -0.81
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 432.05 -3.54
Reliance 1,225.10 2.24
Yes Bank 61.50 -0.65
Tata Motors 119.10 0.89
Maruti Suzuki 6,089.30 1.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 721.70 3.77
Axis Bank 667.75 2.79
Reliance 1,225.80 2.27
NTPC 126.15 2.19
Maruti Suzuki 6,092.00 2.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 668.00 2.89
Kotak Mahindra 1,435.95 1.88
NTPC 126.20 2.31
Power Grid Corp 202.05 1.35
IndusInd Bank 1,324.35 1.27
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 432.25 -3.50
Sun Pharma 419.80 -2.78
Wipro 250.90 -1.84
GAIL 130.05 -0.69
JSW Steel 214.60 -0.76
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 419.70 -2.84
Yes Bank 61.50 -0.65
HCL Tech 1,103.60 -0.68
TCS 2,201.75 -0.63
HUL 1,821.75 -0.42
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram