Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Indiabulls Housing, ICICI, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Among the key stocks in focus were Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, Manpasand Beverages, Dr Reddy’s and Granules India among others. Read on to know more.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indiabulls Housing, ICICI, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Indian stock markets started the week on a negative note on 29 July. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 71.64 points, or 0.19%, to 37,811.15 at 11:24 am, while the Nifty 50 index fell 50.75 points, or 0.45%, to 11,233.55. Among the key stocks in focus were Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, Manpasand Beverages, Dr Reddy’s and Granules India among others. Read on to know more:

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares dived 10% after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy sent a letter to PM Narendra Modi, accusing the Indiabulls group of Rs 1 lakh crore worth fraud. The company has, however, denied any wrongdoing.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares cracked over 25% after the telecom player reported net loss of Rs 4,873.9 crore in the June quarter against loss of Rs 4,881.9 crore in the preceding March quarter.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd shares jumped nearly 5% after the lender on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,908 crore in the first quarter ended June against a loss of Rs 120 crore in the same period last year.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd shares tumbled 5% after the company’s consolidated net profit fell 11.9% to Rs 1,351 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 1,533 crore a year ago, while revenue fell 3.7% to Rs 21,374 crore from Rs 22,206 crore.

Manpasand Beverages: Manpasand Beverages Ltd stock has jumped 5% after the company’s arrested officials in the GST fraud case were released on bail by the Gujarat High Court.

Dr Reddy’s: Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd fell 1.8% ahead of the company’s earnings announcement later in the day.

Cadila Healthcare: Cadila Healthcare Ltd shares lost 2.8% despite the company saying that its manufacturing plant at Ankleshwar in Gujarat was cleared by the US health regulator after inspection with no observations.

Granules India: Granules India shares gained as much as 7.3%. The company’s Bonthapally facility has received one 483 observation. The company said it will respond to USFDA observation within stipulated time.

NHPC: NHPC Ltd shares inched up 0.7% after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the state-run company’s Rs 907 crore bid for Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,574.24 -308.55 ( -0.81%)

NIFTY 50

11,169.85 -114.45 ( -1.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.30 3.74
Indiabulls Hsg 577.15 -7.56
Bajaj Finance 3,265.50 0.03
Yes Bank 92.90 -3.28
Maruti Suzuki 5,641.40 -2.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.15 3.77
Indiabulls Hsg 575.05 -7.87
CPSE ETF 24.32 -1.50
Bajaj Finance 3,263.40 -0.08
Yes Bank 92.90 -3.33
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.05 3.68
HCL Tech 1,006.70 0.52
Infosys 789.10 0.27
Tech Mahindra 645.45 0.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,512.90 0.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 430.95 3.72
HCL Tech 1,006.00 0.45
Infosys 789.15 0.23
Kotak Mahindra 1,512.20 0.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 574.25 -8.02
Grasim 820.00 -6.28
Tata Motors 139.65 -5.10
Bajaj Auto 2,491.05 -4.87
Vedanta 156.10 -4.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 139.70 -5.10
Vedanta 156.20 -4.79
Bajaj Auto 2,494.55 -4.77
Hero Motocorp 2,384.25 -3.40
Yes Bank 92.90 -3.33
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram