Indiabulls Housing, ICICI, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Among the key stocks in focus were Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, Manpasand Beverages, Dr Reddy’s and Granules India among others. Read on to know more.
Representative image (Reuters)
Indian stock markets started the week on a negative note on 29 July. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 71.64 points, or 0.19%, to 37,811.15 at 11:24 am, while the Nifty 50 index fell 50.75 points, or 0.45%, to 11,233.55. Among the key stocks in focus were Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, Manpasand Beverages, Dr Reddy’s and Granules India among others. Read on to know more:
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares dived 10% after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy sent a letter to PM Narendra Modi, accusing the Indiabulls group of Rs 1 lakh crore worth fraud. The company has, however, denied any wrongdoing.
Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares cracked over 25% after the telecom player reported net loss of Rs 4,873.9 crore in the June quarter against loss of Rs 4,881.9 crore in the preceding March quarter.
ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd shares jumped nearly 5% after the lender on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,908 crore in the first quarter ended June against a loss of Rs 120 crore in the same period last year.
Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd shares tumbled 5% after the company’s consolidated net profit fell 11.9% to Rs 1,351 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 1,533 crore a year ago, while revenue fell 3.7% to Rs 21,374 crore from Rs 22,206 crore.
Manpasand Beverages: Manpasand Beverages Ltd stock has jumped 5% after the company’s arrested officials in the GST fraud case were released on bail by the Gujarat High Court.
Dr Reddy’s: Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd fell 1.8% ahead of the company’s earnings announcement later in the day.
Cadila Healthcare: Cadila Healthcare Ltd shares lost 2.8% despite the company saying that its manufacturing plant at Ankleshwar in Gujarat was cleared by the US health regulator after inspection with no observations.
Granules India: Granules India shares gained as much as 7.3%. The company’s Bonthapally facility has received one 483 observation. The company said it will respond to USFDA observation within stipulated time.
NHPC: NHPC Ltd shares inched up 0.7% after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the state-run company’s Rs 907 crore bid for Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.30
|3.74
|Indiabulls Hsg
|577.15
|-7.56
|Bajaj Finance
|3,265.50
|0.03
|Yes Bank
|92.90
|-3.28
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,641.40
|-2.83
