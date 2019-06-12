English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indiabulls Housing Moves SC for Listing of Plea Against It Alleging Misappropriation of Funds
Senior advocate A M Singhvi mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi.
Image for representation
New Delhi, The Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent listing of a plea filed against it in which it has been alleged that the company misappropriated Rs 98,000 crore of public money.
Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the company, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi.
Singhvi told the bench that frivolous allegations have been leveled against the company in the petition and the plea was leaked to the media.
He said that due to the media reports regarding filing of the petition against the company, IHFL, has incurred loss of around Rs 7,000 crore of its market share.
The bench said it would take a decision during the course of the day about listing of the plea.
