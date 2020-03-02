Indiabulls Housing, RIL, Bharti Airtel, Escorts, DMart Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance surged nearly 25% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in an affidavit to the court said the company has not violated any law in its lending practices.
Image for representation
Indian stocks recovered on Monday after witnessing a sharp correction in the previous session on the back of positive global cues. At 11:25 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading up 584.13 points, or 1.53%, to 38,881.42, while the Nifty 50 rose 165.20 points, or 1.47%, to 11,366.95. Indiabulls Housing, RIL, Bharti Airtel, Escorts, DMart, Affle India and IRB Infra were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
RIL, Alok Industries: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares jumped 3% while those of Alok Industries Ltd were locked in a lower circuit of 5% after RIL acquired 37.7% stake in the textile manufacturer for Rs 250 crore.
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares jumped 2.4% after the telecom company paid Rs 8,004 crore to the Department of Telecommunications in the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) matter.
Escorts: Escorts Ltd shares surged 10.7% after the company’s agri machinery segment in February 2020 sold 8,601 tractors against 7,240 tractors sold in February 2019, growth of 18.8%.
DMart: Shares of Avenue Supermarts, operator of DMart chain of stores in India, dropped 4.5% after the stock was moved into the Trade-to-Trade or ‘T’ Segment where traders cannot buy and sell it on the same day.
Affle India: Affle India Ltd shares advanced over 8% after the company signed definitive agreement to acquire Mediasmart.
IRB Infra: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd shares gained 4.4% after the company began toll collection on expressway and NH-48 section of the Mumbai-Pune Project.
Coal India: Coal India Ltd shares advanced 3.9% after February production rose 14.2% to 66.26 million tonnes versus 58.05 million tonnes a year ago.
MOIL: Moil Ltd shares climbed nearly 6.5% after the company cut prices of chemical grades by 5% and Balaghat Fines by 10%.
Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors Ltd shares were up 3.4% after February total commercial vehicles sales fell 29.2% to 4,439 units versus 6,268 units a year ago.
