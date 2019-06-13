Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Indiabulls Housing Surges by 11% After Plea Alleging Rs 98,000 Crore Scam Withdrawn

A criminal writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday alleging that Rs 98,000 crore had been siphoned out of the company by senior officials.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 13, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indiabulls Housing Surges by 11% After Plea Alleging Rs 98,000 Crore Scam Withdrawn
Indiabulls logo. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares jumped nearly 11% in intraday trade on Thursday as soon as the news broke that Abhay Yadav, who had filed a petition against promoter Sameer Gehlaut and the company over alleged fund misappropriation, has withdrawn his case in the Supreme Court.

Yadav, in his affidavit, said that he was not aware of the contents and allegations mentioned in the complaints of the petition, Indiabulls said in a statement.

“I now realise that such papers, affidavits, applications etc were signed by me have been misused to file false complaints against Indiabulls with malafide intentions,” Indiabulls statement suggested Yadav as saying.

A criminal writ petition was filed on Monday in the apex court alleging that about Rs 98,000 crore had been siphoned out of the company by senior officials using a web of shell companies. As a result, the stock dropped over 15% within this week as of Wednesday’s close.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, however, on Wednesday said the petitioner had admitted in court that the petition was defective in nature and that he would approach the court after rectifying it.

The company had earlier also strongly refuted the allegation. “The total loans on the books of Indiabulls Housing are approx Rs 90,000 crore. The allegation of siphoning-off Rs 98,000 crore is bizarre,” the company had said in a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing had said that a racket of blackmailers has been trying to extort money from the company over the last two months. The company had also filed an FIR on 4 June in the matter.

Indiabulls claims the blackmailers threatened to write complaints to various government departments alleging siphoning off of Rs 55,000 crore if Rs 10 crore was not paid to them.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance were trading at Rs 682 apiece, up 9.8%, on BSE.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,727.57 -29.24 ( -0.07%)

NIFTY 50

11,913.55 +7.35 ( +0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 694.70 11.86
Yes Bank 116.50 -13.54
IndusInd Bank 1,497.35 -4.62
Reliance 1,323.65 -0.64
Axis Bank 822.00 1.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 694.55 11.82
Yes Bank 116.55 -13.44
SBI 346.00 0.52
IndusInd Bank 1,497.00 -4.51
Thermax 1,110.00 -0.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 193.60 1.28
BPCL 387.90 1.81
Larsen 1,517.60 0.55
Kotak Mahindra 1,504.05 1.39
TCS 2,244.20 -0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 194.00 1.57
M&M 640.00 1.19
Kotak Mahindra 1,502.45 1.33
Bharti Airtel 363.15 0.93
Bajaj Finance 3,550.00 1.14
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 116.60 -13.47
IndusInd Bank 1,497.35 -4.62
UPL 1,003.35 -1.70
Infosys 742.20 -1.54
IOC 160.40 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 116.55 -13.44
IndusInd Bank 1,484.70 -5.30
Infosys 741.40 -1.66
Maruti Suzuki 6,770.00 -1.15
Hero Motocorp 2,710.60 -0.82
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram