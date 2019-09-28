Indiabulls Real Estate Gets Shareholders Nod to Sell London Property for 200 Million Pounds
The resolution to sell the London property has been approved by the requisite majority of shareholders, stated a BSE filing by the company.
Image for Representation. (Photo: indiabullsrealestate.com)
New Delhi: Indiabulls Real Estate on Saturday said shareholders have approved proposal to sell its London property to promoters for 200 million pounds in an annual general meeting held on September 28.
Earlier, the company had disclosed its plans to focus on its India business and cut down on debt.
The resolution to sell the London property has been approved by the requisite majority of shareholders, stated a BSE filing by the company.
In the notice for AGM, the company had said, "In light of continuing Brexit related issues and uncertainty around it, the London property market remains sluggish. The Great Britain Pound has also had a sustained depreciation from around the time of Brexit referendum result."
The continued uncertainty associated with Brexit continues to provide headwinds against both the London property market as well pound as a currency, it said.
As per assessment with lenders, a further loan of approximately 133 million pounds is to be availed to complete the ongoing construction on 22 Hanover Square property (London property) and the company would not like to incur this further additional debt on its own balance sheet, at this point, the statement said.
Explaining further, it had said, "To reduce the debt of the company and to have its more focus on Mumbai and NCR markets, the board of the company, had on earlier date already authorised and approved divestment of company's direct or indirect stake in London property."
It had also informed that the promoter of the company has come forward to acquire the London property for an aggregate consideration of 200 million pounds, which is significantly above the cost of its acquisition i.e. GBP 161.5 million and CBRE, UK recent valuation i.e. GBP 189 million.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|48.75
|-4.51
|Reliance
|1,309.05
|0.94
|SBI
|281.20
|-0.23
|HDFC
|2,035.90
|-1.32
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,773.70
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Phoenix Mills
|687.55
|-4.01
|Yes Bank
|48.80
|-4.41
|Bajaj Finance
|4,065.35
|1.61
|Liquid Bees
|1,000.00
|-0.00
|Reliance
|1,308.75
|0.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|349.10
|1.47
|Bajaj Finance
|4,057.40
|1.41
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,643.50
|1.02
|ITC
|252.95
|1.02
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,550.35
|1.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|4,065.35
|1.61
|Bharti Airtel
|348.80
|1.41
|ITC
|252.90
|1.02
|Reliance
|1,308.75
|0.94
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,644.20
|0.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|157.25
|-5.33
|Zee Entertain
|273.55
|-4.59
|Yes Bank
|48.75
|-4.51
|IndusInd Bank
|1,480.80
|-4.34
|Tata Steel
|359.65
|-4.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|157.20
|-5.39
|Yes Bank
|48.80
|-4.41
|Tata Steel
|359.55
|-4.40
|IndusInd Bank
|1,483.05
|-4.12
|ONGC
|131.45
|-3.98
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth 23 Crore Rupees, Released It Back Into the Sea
- Swiss Firm Claims to Have Created World's First Guilt-Free Chocolate Bar
- Dhoni Has Made Many Important Decisions, Let Call on Retirement Rest With Him: Dhawan
- eFootball PES 2020 Review: Realism, Grit and a Mid-Field Sucker Punch
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV