Indiabulls Real Estate Shares Jump 5 Percent on Upbeat Q2 Results
The company's scrip gained 4.04 per cent to close at Rs 76 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 4.99 per cent to Rs 76.70.
Image for Representation. (Photo: indiabullsrealestate.com)
New Delhi: Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Monday climbed 5 per cent after the company reported nearly fourfold jump in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year.
The company's scrip gained 4.04 per cent to close at Rs 76 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 4.99 per cent to Rs 76.70.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it went up by 5 per cent to close at Rs 76.65.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has reported nearly fourfold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 301.16 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.
Its net profit stood at Rs 75.91 crore in the year-ago period.
The firm's total income rose to Rs 1,101.9 crore during the July-September quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal as compared with Rs 1,059.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's net profit increased sharply mainly on account of a fall in total expenses.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|73.00
|5.87
|Indiabulls Hsg
|238.55
|-1.28
|ICICI Bank
|496.80
|1.50
|HDFC Bank
|1,264.75
|0.73
|Reliance
|1,427.80
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|73.00
|5.80
|Indiabulls Hsg
|238.35
|-1.43
|Tata Power
|57.30
|-3.70
|IRCTC
|932.80
|6.33
|RBL Bank
|343.40
|6.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|305.40
|6.23
|Yes Bank
|73.00
|5.87
|BPCL
|517.60
|2.95
|GAIL
|130.35
|2.60
|Tata Motors
|172.00
|1.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|73.00
|5.80
|Tata Motors
|172.00
|1.68
|ICICI Bank
|496.95
|1.53
|IndusInd Bank
|1,444.90
|1.50
|Axis Bank
|733.60
|1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Nestle
|14,108.45
|-2.51
|Hero Motocorp
|2,594.00
|-2.00
|Hindalco
|200.15
|-1.82
|Vedanta
|152.70
|-1.80
|Cipla
|454.85
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,593.15
|-2.00
|Vedanta
|152.55
|-1.90
|TCS
|2,099.70
|-1.42
|Reliance
|1,427.80
|-1.21
|Asian Paints
|1,775.00
|-1.09
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp is Killing The Battery on Android Phones, OnePlus Phones Seem Worst Hit
- Akshay Kumar On a Roll, His First Look in Bell Bottom Wins Hearts
- 'Mexican Walking Fish' Regenerates its Face with a Working Eye after Losing it to Fungal Infection
- Assam Police Officers Take Care of Babies While Their Mothers Write TET Exam
- WhatsApp Rivals Signal or Telegram Can Also be Hacked And You Should be Worried