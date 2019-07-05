IndiaMart Shares Continue Rally on Day 2, What Should Investors Do Now?
IndiaMART InterMESH is an online marketplace for business products and services. Its Rs 475-crore IPO was subscribed 36.16 times during 24-26 June.
Image for representation.
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd made a stellar debut on stock exchanges on 4 July, closing at a 34% premium over its listing price. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock closed its first trading session at Rs 1,301.95 compared with its issue price of Rs 973, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 1,338. The stock continued its upward trend on Friday, 5 July, rising as much as 3.5% in trade.
IndiaMART InterMESH is an online marketplace for business products and services. Its Rs 475-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 36.16 times during 24-26 June.
Analysts, who were bullish on the stock before its listing, have already achieved their targets. Now, some are advising to hold the stock due to its non-traditional business and expected growth after completion of capex, while others are worried because of its premium valuation. Here is what a few of them say about their future strategy after a strong listing:
Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research at Mehta Equities
Investors with a higher risk appetite may consider holding and wait for 3-6 months for more optimistic return on investment.
Tausif Khurshid Shaikh, Research Analyst at Way2Wealth Securities
We advise investors not to hurry their buying decision as the stock may see profit-booking from short-term investors. The company has recently turned profitable, and it is better to watch its performance for a few quarters to get a clear picture of its growth trajectory and financials.
Kuber Chauhan, Research Analyst at BP Wealth
We have given an avoid rating and one shouldn’t go for it. Looking at the business model, IndiaMart depends on the third party service providers for the major portion of its operations, which can have an adverse effect due to systemic and operational disruptions.
Therefore, we believe the future growth potentials are much more important than profitability. On valuations aspect, we feel IndiaMart is quite expensive.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.40
|-5.04
|Indiabulls Hsg
|736.30
|4.61
|UPL
|678.70
|-2.81
|SBI
|370.00
|0.71
|IndusInd Bank
|1,525.35
|2.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Westlife Dev
|304.95
|-0.41
|Natco Pharma
|535.50
|0.58
|Yes Bank
|91.55
|-4.88
|Indiabulls Hsg
|736.35
|4.60
|SBI
|369.85
|0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|736.30
|4.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,525.35
|2.16
|Bharti Infratel
|268.30
|1.98
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,518.20
|1.36
|Bharti Airtel
|366.50
|1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,524.70
|2.07
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.85
|1.34
|Bharti Airtel
|366.35
|1.03
|HUL
|1,807.00
|0.83
|SBI
|369.85
|0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.40
|-5.04
|ONGC
|161.85
|-3.14
|UPL
|678.70
|-2.81
|NTPC
|140.05
|-2.37
|IOC
|152.80
|-2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.55
|-4.88
|ONGC
|161.75
|-3.20
|NTPC
|140.05
|-2.30
|TCS
|2,193.30
|-2.20
|Coal India
|245.35
|-2.33
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Throwback Pics to Celebrate Fourth of July on Europe Trip
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- ICC World Cup 2019 | How India Can Face Pakistan In The Semi-Finals
- Users Have Already Spent $40 Billion on Apps This Year; Tinder is The Highest Earning App Globally
- I-League Clubs Accept AIFF Proposal of Parallel Leagues, Reject ACL Spot to ISL
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s