IndiaMart's IPO to Open on June 24, Company Offers Shares at Rs 970-973 Each
IndiaMART InterMESH is India’s largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services with approximately 60% market share of the online B2B classifieds space in India in fiscal 2017.
Image for representation.
IndiaMart InterMESH Ltd, the operator of Indiamart.com, said on Wednesday that the company’s initial public offering (IPO) will be open for subscription from 24 June to 26 June. The company will offer a total of 4.88 million shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 970-973 apiece, according to a report in Livemint.
At the upper end of the price band, the IPO would be worth Rs 475.5 crore. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Jefferies are managing the IndiaMart initial share sale.
The IPO will also see promoters Dinesh Chandra Agarwal and Brijesh Agrawal offloading a total of 1.4 million shares.
Existing investors who are offloading a part of their Indiamart shares through the IPO include venture capital investors Intel Capital, Amadeus Capital Partners and Quona Capital.
In the company’s draft red herring prospectus on BSE filed in June last year, the company had said it would be making an offering of up to 4,288,801 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each. According to the statement, Intel Capital will sell 2.07 million shares, while Amadeus IV DPF, an investment unit of Amadeus Capital, and Accion Frontier Inclusion Mauritius will sell 170,502 and 475,000 equity shares, respectively.
IndiaMART InterMESH is India’s largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services with approximately 60% market share of the online B2B classifieds space in India in fiscal 2017, according to KPMG. The marketplace provides a platform for business buyers to discover products and services and contact the suppliers.
As on 31 March 2018, the company had 4.72 million supplier storefronts with listed 50.13 million products and 59.81 million registered buyers.
The company posted revenue of Rs 429 crore in 2017-18 and operating profit of Rs 46 crore. The company said earlier this year that it expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% for the next two years.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|609.00
|-0.13
|Yes Bank
|108.00
|-1.19
|Tata Steel
|486.80
|3.07
|Reliance
|1,295.55
|1.14
|IndusInd Bank
|1,417.50
|0.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|609.90
|0.03
|Gulf Oil Lubric
|896.85
|-0.34
|Yes Bank
|108.00
|-1.19
|Dewan Housing
|65.00
|-0.08
|Tata Steel
|487.00
|3.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|488.40
|3.41
|Zee Entertain
|347.60
|2.43
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,492.55
|2.10
|Hindalco
|193.10
|1.66
|Power Grid Corp
|201.10
|1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|487.00
|3.01
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,492.05
|2.01
|Power Grid Corp
|201.20
|1.77
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,536.65
|1.55
|HDFC
|2,183.00
|1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|984.40
|-1.53
|IOC
|155.55
|-1.33
|Yes Bank
|107.85
|-1.33
|Wipro
|295.40
|-0.87
|Hero Motocorp
|2,643.85
|-0.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|108.00
|-1.19
|Hero Motocorp
|2,649.35
|-0.68
|HCL Tech
|1,083.75
|-0.36
|Bajaj Auto
|2,854.85
|-0.07
|Coal India
|259.20
|-0.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Rolls Out The iOS 13 Beta 2 For Developers: Here is Everything That it Brings to Your iPhone
- Why Meryl Streep is the Perfect Arch-nemesis of Monterey Five in Big Little Lies
- Game of Thrones Prequel Begins Filming And Fans Will Easily Recognise the Location
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza Hit Back at Twitter Trolling
- Played Pokémon Growing Up? Your Brain May Have a 'Special Region' For It
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s