English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian-American Surgeon Named CEO of New Amazon-led Joint Health Care Firm
Atul Gawande, 52, will take over as the Chief Executive Officer of the company from July 9. The new company will be headquartered in Boston and will operate as an independent entity
(Representative Image: Reuters)
New York: Eminent Indian-American surgeon, writer and public health innovator Atul Gawande has been named as the CEO of a new US employee health care company, a joint venture between Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, the three American majors announced on Wednesday.
Gawande, 52, will take over as the Chief Executive Officer of the company from July 9. The new company will be headquartered in Boston and will operate as an independent entity that is free from profit-making incentives and constraints.
Gawande said he was "thrilled" to be named the CEO of the health care initiative.
"I have devoted my public health career to building scalable solutions for better health care delivery that are saving lives, reducing suffering and eliminating wasteful spending both in the US and across the world," he said.
"Now I have the backing of these remarkable organisations to pursue this mission with even greater impact for more than a million people, and in doing so incubate better models of care for all. This work will take time but must be done. The system is broken, and better is possible," he said.
Gawande practices general and endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital and is Professor at the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School.
He is founding executive director of the health systems innovation center, Ariadne Labs and is also is a staff writer for The New Yorker magazine.
Gawande has written four New York Times bestsellers: Complications, Better, The Checklist Manifesto, and Being Mortal and has received numerous awards for his contributions to science and health care.
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett said talent and dedication were manifest among many professionals the trio interviewed.
"All felt that better care can be delivered and that rising costs can be checked. Jamie, Jeff and I are confident that we have found in Atul the leader who will get this important job done," he said.
Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon said in a statement that as employers and as leaders, addressing health care was one of the most important things that can be done for employees and their families, as well as for the communities.
"Together, we have the talent and resources to make things better, and it is our responsibility to do so. We're so grateful for the countless statements of support and offers to help and participate, and we're so fortunate to have attracted such an extraordinary leader and innovator as Atul," he said.
"We said at the outset that the degree of difficulty is high and success is going to require an expert's knowledge, a beginner's mind, and a long-term orientation," said Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.
"Atul embodies all three, and we're starting strong as we move forward in this challenging and worthwhile endeavour," he said.
Buffet, Dimon and Bezos had announced the partnership in January to tackle rising health-care costs.
Also Watch
Gawande, 52, will take over as the Chief Executive Officer of the company from July 9. The new company will be headquartered in Boston and will operate as an independent entity that is free from profit-making incentives and constraints.
Gawande said he was "thrilled" to be named the CEO of the health care initiative.
"I have devoted my public health career to building scalable solutions for better health care delivery that are saving lives, reducing suffering and eliminating wasteful spending both in the US and across the world," he said.
"Now I have the backing of these remarkable organisations to pursue this mission with even greater impact for more than a million people, and in doing so incubate better models of care for all. This work will take time but must be done. The system is broken, and better is possible," he said.
Gawande practices general and endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital and is Professor at the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School.
He is founding executive director of the health systems innovation center, Ariadne Labs and is also is a staff writer for The New Yorker magazine.
Gawande has written four New York Times bestsellers: Complications, Better, The Checklist Manifesto, and Being Mortal and has received numerous awards for his contributions to science and health care.
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett said talent and dedication were manifest among many professionals the trio interviewed.
"All felt that better care can be delivered and that rising costs can be checked. Jamie, Jeff and I are confident that we have found in Atul the leader who will get this important job done," he said.
Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon said in a statement that as employers and as leaders, addressing health care was one of the most important things that can be done for employees and their families, as well as for the communities.
"Together, we have the talent and resources to make things better, and it is our responsibility to do so. We're so grateful for the countless statements of support and offers to help and participate, and we're so fortunate to have attracted such an extraordinary leader and innovator as Atul," he said.
"We said at the outset that the degree of difficulty is high and success is going to require an expert's knowledge, a beginner's mind, and a long-term orientation," said Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.
"Atul embodies all three, and we're starting strong as we move forward in this challenging and worthwhile endeavour," he said.
Buffet, Dimon and Bezos had announced the partnership in January to tackle rising health-care costs.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,019.25
|+23.20
|+2.33
|ICICI Bank
|293.20
|+0.40
|+0.14
|TCS
|1,822.45
|-2.05
|-0.11
|Cipla
|602.85
|+1.00
|+0.17
|HDFC Bank
|2,056.15
|+32.65
|+1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,849.50
|+22.80
|+1.25
|Ambuja Cements
|197.40
|-2.60
|-1.30
|Power Grid Corp
|199.50
|+1.15
|+0.58
|HDFC Bank
|2,055.70
|+30.30
|+1.50
|TCS
|1,826.30
|+0.45
|+0.02
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,019.25
|+23.20
|+2.33
|Vedanta
|228.70
|+4.40
|+1.96
|IndusInd Bank
|1,967.40
|+35.90
|+1.86
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,324.60
|+21.35
|+1.64
|HDFC Bank
|2,056.15
|+32.65
|+1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,019.95
|+24.30
|+2.44
|IndusInd Bank
|1,974.00
|+43.75
|+2.27
|Yes Bank
|335.90
|+5.50
|+1.66
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,327.75
|+20.60
|+1.58
|Tata Steel
|563.30
|+8.45
|+1.52
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|652.25
|-21.85
|-3.24
|IOC
|165.40
|-3.20
|-1.90
|HPCL
|307.90
|-5.10
|-1.63
|ONGC
|162.75
|-2.05
|-1.24
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,367.75
|-25.25
|-1.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|162.80
|-2.05
|-1.24
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,369.05
|-25.65
|-1.07
|Coal India
|270.60
|-2.50
|-0.92
|ITC
|263.75
|-2.40
|-0.90
|Wipro
|259.80
|-1.85
|-0.71
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I’m a Proud Mother Today: Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas’s Mom
- Digital India? Survey Reveals Just 25% of Indian Adults Using The Internet
- Meeting The Drag King: At Delhi’s Posh Nightclub, the Audience Leave Their Gender Back at Home
- Osterica Francescana Crowned World's Best; Gaggan Anand's Indian Restaurant Gets 5th Spot
- Dhadak First Song: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Vibrant Chemistry Wins Hearts in the Title Track