Indian Bank Declares Five NPA Accounts Worth Rs 148 Cr as Fraud
Indian Bank Declares Five NPA Accounts Worth Rs 148 Cr as Fraud

Representative image.

Representative image.

The bank said it has fully provided for these non-performing assets.

Indian Bank on Monday declared five NPA accounts, including Cox & Kings and Era Infra Engineering, having Rs 148.03 crore exposure as fraud.

The five accounts are – Cox & Kings Ltd that diverted funds worth Rs 68.46 crore; Era Infra Engineering Rs 19.36 crore; Supreme Tex Mart Rs 16.36 crore; RSAL Steel Pvt Ltd Rs 27.35 crore and Pune Buildtech Rs 16.50 crore, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it has fully provided for these non-performing assets.


