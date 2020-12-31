Indian Bank, Fortis, Adani Green Energy: Here are the Top Stocks in Focus Today

SGX Nifty, which acts as an indicator for Nifty50 and Sensex, was trading 4.50 points or 0.03 percent lower at 13,977.00 at 7 am. This means a flat start for the Indian market.

Here is the list of the best stocks for investors today:

Shriram Transport Finance: In order to raise funds, the company has approved allotment of Rs 240 crore Non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The funds raised from this are going to be utilised for onlending to grow the asset book.

Indian Bank: With the help of perpetual bond, the bank has raised Rs 392 crore.

FDC:The addition of a Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) machine will expand the production of the company.

Ortin Laboratories: The company’s scheme of arrangement with Vineet Laboratories along with their shareholders and creditors has been sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal.

Fortis Healthcare: The long term rating for the line of credit for SRL Limited and SRL Diagnostics Private Limited — two of the subsidiaries of Fortis — has been upgraded by Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency.

Electrotherm (India): The company failed to honour the payment of the term loan and working capital loan (which amounts to Rs 0.62 crore), due for Wednesday 30.

Sangam India: At a price of Rs 50 per equity share, 40 lakh equity shares have been approved by the company. This makes a total of Rs 20 crore.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure: The entire 66.24 percent stake of the company in Greater Noida’s IT SEZ will be sold to the Misgun group.

Adani Green Energy: A 100 megawatt solar power project in Gujarat’s Khirasara has been approved by the company.

Filatex India: The installation of a captive rooftop solar power generation of 1.0 MW at Dahej and 0.4 MW at Dadra has been successfully completed. On December 30, commercial operation also started.

NHPC: Biswajit Basu has been appointed as the Director (Projects).