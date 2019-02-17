English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Bank Revises Interest Rates on Term Deposits
The bank in a statement said that it has revised interest rates on domestic term deposits.
File logo of Indian Bank
Chennai: Public sector Indian Bank has revised interest rates on domestic term deposits with immediate effect.
"..announces upward revision in interest rate on domestic term deposits by 50 bps to 90 bps for amount less than Rs one crore across various tenors from three years to less than five years, five years and above five years," the city-based bank said in a statement here.
