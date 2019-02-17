LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indian Bank Revises Interest Rates on Term Deposits

The bank in a statement said that it has revised interest rates on domestic term deposits.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
Indian Bank Revises Interest Rates on Term Deposits
File logo of Indian Bank
Loading...
Chennai: Public sector Indian Bank has revised interest rates on domestic term deposits with immediate effect.

"..announces upward revision in interest rate on domestic term deposits by 50 bps to 90 bps for amount less than Rs one crore across various tenors from three years to less than five years, five years and above five years," the city-based bank said in a statement here.

