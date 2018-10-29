English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Banks on Top of Situation Over NPA Problem: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
Elaborating further on the issue of NPAs, Rajnish Kumar said last year the system was struggling with higher and elevated NPAs and largely it was the steel and power sectors that got impacted the most.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New York: Indian banks are now "on top of the situation" on the problem of the non-performing assets (NPA), State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar said.
Kumar said that going by the initial results that have started coming in September, it seems that many banks are returning to profit.
Elaborating further on the issue of NPAs, Kumar said last year the system was struggling with higher and elevated NPAs and largely it was the steel and power sectors that got impacted the most.
"The major challenge which the banks - public sector more and some of the private sector banks (in India) - they have been facing is the asset quality challenge. For the last three years, it has been going on but as of now we are now on top of the situation on the NPA problem," Kumar told PTI in an interview here.
"In the power sector, the banks have still not been able to resolve the issues. But the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has helped the banks and at least now there is a solution available," he said. Kumar added that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has come as a "very good tool" in the hands of the banks and the financial creditors.
On the value of the rupee, which had this month fell below the 74 level compared to the dollar, Kumar said, "If the oil prices are stabilized, the exchange will also stabilize Domestic inflation is not as much a cause of worry because it is very much well within the target that the Reserve Bank of India has set."
He said domestically, the economy continues to do well but the oil prices are the "major culprit" because that impacts the country's current account deficit in a big way and it puts pressure on the exchange rate.
Kumar said that going by the initial results that have started coming in September, it seems that many banks are returning to profit.
Elaborating further on the issue of NPAs, Kumar said last year the system was struggling with higher and elevated NPAs and largely it was the steel and power sectors that got impacted the most.
"The major challenge which the banks - public sector more and some of the private sector banks (in India) - they have been facing is the asset quality challenge. For the last three years, it has been going on but as of now we are now on top of the situation on the NPA problem," Kumar told PTI in an interview here.
"In the power sector, the banks have still not been able to resolve the issues. But the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has helped the banks and at least now there is a solution available," he said. Kumar added that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has come as a "very good tool" in the hands of the banks and the financial creditors.
On the value of the rupee, which had this month fell below the 74 level compared to the dollar, Kumar said, "If the oil prices are stabilized, the exchange will also stabilize Domestic inflation is not as much a cause of worry because it is very much well within the target that the Reserve Bank of India has set."
He said domestically, the economy continues to do well but the oil prices are the "major culprit" because that impacts the country's current account deficit in a big way and it puts pressure on the exchange rate.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Train 18, India's First Engine-less Train, Makes Debut On Tracks
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Sri Lanka's Political Crisis: The Twists And Turns
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Train 18, India's First Engine-less Train, Makes Debut On Tracks
Monday 29 October , 2018 Sri Lanka's Political Crisis: The Twists And Turns
Friday 26 October , 2018 Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Friday 26 October , 2018 A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|349.40
|10.69
|SBI
|267.90
|7.98
|Yes Bank
|181.30
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,698.40
|-0.22
|Axis Bank
|566.70
|5.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|565.90
|5.31
|Ambuja Cements
|192.90
|1.34
|ICICI Bank
|349.15
|10.82
|Grasim
|782.10
|3.04
|Yes Bank
|181.25
|0.39
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|771.55
|12.82
|ICICI Bank
|349.40
|10.69
|SBI
|267.90
|7.98
|Adani Ports
|326.40
|7.33
|Axis Bank
|566.70
|5.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|349.15
|10.82
|SBI
|268.05
|8.04
|Adani Ports
|326.60
|7.33
|Axis Bank
|565.90
|5.31
|Larsen
|1,260.80
|5.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,412.80
|-2.28
|HDFC Bank
|1,926.30
|-1.78
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,138.10
|-1.77
|Eicher Motors
|21,461.90
|-1.58
|Bharti Airtel
|294.10
|-1.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,413.00
|-2.22
|HDFC Bank
|1,924.00
|-1.95
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,137.55
|-1.85
|Bharti Airtel
|293.65
|-1.56
|HUL
|1,553.85
|-0.42
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Father Apologises After Facing Backlash Over Dressing His Son as Adolf Hitler for Halloween
- This Wedding Season Bloom to The Fullest With Bridal Floral Trends
- 'Pleased to Be in Selection Loop’ – Shubman Gill Making Strides Towards India Call-Up
- Reviews Into Australia Cricket 'Confronting', Says Former Skipper Taylor
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...