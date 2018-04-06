GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indian Business Leaders Not Digital Ready, Says Report

"Indian leaders struggle to adapt to change, being more comfortable in certain conditions. This limits their capacity to be flexible in the ambiguous digital environment," the report said.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2018, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Business Leaders Not Digital Ready, Says Report
Image for representative purposes.
New Delhi: Business leaders in prominent Asia Pacific countries are not digital ready and in India, executives need significant shift in mindset to enable sustainable change within their organisations, says a survey.

According to a new Korn Ferry research, leaders in India are struggling to adapt to digital changes.

"Indian leaders struggle to adapt to change, being more comfortable in certain conditions. This limits their capacity to be flexible in the ambiguous digital environment," the report said.

The report analysed the leadership profiles of more than 9,000 leaders from nine Asia Pacific countries/territories including 2,600 Indian leaders, and compared them against the traits, competencies and drivers of great digital leaders.

Digital transformation is about cultural change at an unprecedented scale. It's not just about recruiting a digital marketing manager or deploying an e-commerce channel," said Avdesh Mittal, Senior Client Partner and MD, Digital Practice, APAC, Korn Ferry.

Mittal further noted that change of this magnitude requires a shift in mindset and conviction from top leadership which cascades till the grassroots of the organisation.

"With disruption now the norm, future success depends on the ability to continuously adapt and change, not just with the business model but a culture change on a grand scale, said Michael Distefano, Chief Operating Officer, Korn Ferry Asia Pacific.

The report was titled "Digital Leadership in Asia Pacific".

The study included Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,626.97 +30.17 ( +0.09%)

Nifty 50

10,331.60 +6.45 ( +0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 280.65 +2.00 +0.72
SBI 259.70 +0.40 +0.15
HDFC 1,829.00 +4.55 +0.25
Tata Steel 587.20 +6.75 +1.16
Canara Bank 285.90 +2.80 +0.99
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Magma Fincorp 162.95 -1.85 -1.12
AIA Engineering 1,400.60 -47.45 -3.28
Grasim 1,086.40 -8.95 -0.82
Dr Reddys Labs 2,124.00 +14.55 +0.69
SBI 259.80 +1.40 +0.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 809.05 +22.35 +2.84
BPCL 433.95 +11.50 +2.72
Titan Company 940.30 +20.25 +2.20
HPCL 353.95 +5.60 +1.61
Tata Steel 587.20 +6.75 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 280.60 +2.70 +0.97
Tata Steel 586.35 +5.35 +0.92
Sun Pharma 512.40 +4.60 +0.91
Maruti Suzuki 9,207.85 +79.90 +0.88
Adani Ports 378.30 +3.05 +0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 384.95 -8.95 -2.27
Infosys 1,127.00 -20.55 -1.79
Vedanta 285.05 -4.85 -1.67
HCL Tech 952.65 -9.40 -0.98
Larsen 1,316.55 -12.25 -0.92
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 385.40 -8.55 -2.17
Infosys 1,130.00 -15.00 -1.31
Larsen 1,311.10 -17.45 -1.31
Bajaj Auto 2,783.05 -27.50 -0.98
Axis Bank 500.70 -2.45 -0.49
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You