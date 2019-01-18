English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Indian Data Must be Owned By Indians': Mukesh Ambani Urges Govt to Stop 'Data Colonisation'
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's movement against political colonisation, Ambani said India now needs a new movement against data colonisation.
File photo of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Loading...
Gandhinagar: Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps against 'data colonisation', specially by global corporations, stating that Indian data must be owned by Indians.
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's movement against political colonisation, Ambani said India now needs a new movement against data colonisation.
"Gandhiji led India's movement against political colonisation. Today, we have to collectively launch a new movement against data colonisation," he said here at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
Stressing that, in this new world, data is the new wealth, Ambani said, "India's data must be controlled and owned by Indian people and not by corporates, specially global corporations."
He further said, "For India to succeed in this data driven revolution, we will have to migrate the control and ownership of Indian data back to India. In other words, give Indian wealth back to every Indian."
Stating that the "entire world has come to recognise" Modi "as a man of action", Ambani said, "Honorable Prime Minister, am sure you will make this one of the principal goals of your digital India mission."
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's movement against political colonisation, Ambani said India now needs a new movement against data colonisation.
"Gandhiji led India's movement against political colonisation. Today, we have to collectively launch a new movement against data colonisation," he said here at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
Stressing that, in this new world, data is the new wealth, Ambani said, "India's data must be controlled and owned by Indian people and not by corporates, specially global corporations."
He further said, "For India to succeed in this data driven revolution, we will have to migrate the control and ownership of Indian data back to India. In other words, give Indian wealth back to every Indian."
Stating that the "entire world has come to recognise" Modi "as a man of action", Ambani said, "Honorable Prime Minister, am sure you will make this one of the principal goals of your digital India mission."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Jet Airways
|281.20
|-1.44
|Yes Bank
|198.60
|-1.44
|HUL
|1,744.10
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|ICICI Bank
|371.90
|-0.39
|Jet Airways
|281.35
|-1.21
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Wipro
|346.15
|3.21
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,240.20
|1.66
|Hindalco
|208.80
|1.36
|Adani Ports
|399.30
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.35
|1.41
|HCL Tech
|964.50
|1.02
|ONGC
|146.25
|0.79
|Asian Paints
|1,398.90
|0.68
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Bharti Airtel
|311.15
|-6.29
|GAIL
|322.15
|-3.08
|Larsen
|1,317.90
|-2.09
|HPCL
|239.50
|-1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Bharti Airtel
|310.95
|-6.42
|Larsen
|1,318.25
|-2.07
|Axis Bank
|664.30
|-1.77
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Singing 'Mere Do Anmol Ratan' for Rappers Divine and Naezy Will Leave You in Splits
- Honest Opinion Stinks, But That Doesn't Stop Me to Say It: Sonu Nigam
- New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched in India for Rs 36.95 Lakh
- Part-Time Working Mothers More Likely to Work Longer Without Pay
- Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results