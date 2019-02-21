LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indian Economy Fundamentals Sound, Set to Reach $5 Trillion: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing the India Korea Business Symposium here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is now a more open economy and has attracted USD 250 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in the last four years.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Seoul, South Korea. He is on a two-day visit to the country.
Seoul: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said fundamentals of the Indian economy are sound and it is on the way to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy soon.

Addressing the India Korea Business Symposium here, he said India is now a more open economy and has attracted USD 250 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in the last four years.

He said no other large economy in the world has grown at 7 per cent year after year.

India, he said, has jumped to 77th spot on the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking on the back of reforms and is determined to break into the top 50 next year.

The role of the government is to provide a support system, Modi said, adding that India has emerged as a land of opportunities
